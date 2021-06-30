GreenPower (GP) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Up 76% Y/Y

GreenPower Motor GP reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 (ended Mar 31) loss of 13 cents a share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. The loss also widened from 2 cents a share incurred in the prior-year quarter. The electric vehicle maker registered revenues of $4.3 million, missing the consensus mark of $7 million but surging 76% year over year.

Fiscal Q4 Takeaways

Gross profit for the quarter under review was $1.17 million (or 26.7% of revenues). Inventory totaled $12.5 million as of Mar 31 compared with the year-ago level of $6.6 million. Total cash expenses incurred during the quarter totaled around $2 million compared with $1.9 million in the prior-year period. During the quarter, the company sold 30 EV Stars that were previously on lease and delivered five EV 250s for which it provided lease financing. It also ramped up production of BEAST (zero-emissions school bus) from 5 units per month to 10 units in anticipation of solid future demand.

Fiscal 2021 Tidbits

In fiscal 2021, the company generated revenues of $11.8 million, down 12% year over year. During the year, GreenPower delivered 74 buses. Revenues were primarily generated from the sale of 33 EV Stars, and lease of 35 and 5 EV Stars and EV 250s, respectively. As of Mar 31, the firm had cash and restricted cash balance of $15.2 million, and working capital of $30.8 million.

Currently, the production run rate of various models of EV Stars per month is 20 units, and that of BEAST school buses is 10 units. The first batch of the ramped-up EV Star production is being shipped. The first batch of BEAST is set to be delivered in a couple of months.

Encouragingly, the company is on track to achieve positive quarterly cash flow by the middle of the current fiscal year.

Company Profile

GreenPower is a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric-powered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The Canadian manufacturer uses a ‘clean sheet’ design to build battery-powered and zero-emission electric buses as well as vehicles, with a vision of advancing the adoption of EVs. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the auto industry include General Motors GM, Fox Factory FOXF and Harley-Davidson HOG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.