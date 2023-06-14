Greenpeace climbs Deutsche Bank HQ to protest climate investment policies

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Greenpeace activists on Wednesday scaled Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE headquarters in Frankfurt and strung a large yellow banner across part of the facade to protest the investment policies of the German lender and its asset management company DWS DWSG.DE.

The action comes a day ahead of DWS's annual shareholder meeting.

The banner, in German, translated to "Force DWS, protect the climate".

The action drew a half dozen police vehicles, but an officer said there would be no arrests.

Deutsche Bank and DWS didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment outside of normal business hours.

