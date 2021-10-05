US Markets

Greenoaks, Softbank value Chilean HR startup Buk at $417 mln

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Tech investor Greenoaks Capital and Japan's Softbank Group Corp have valued Chilean HR startup Buk at $417 million in its first funding round.

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tech investor Greenoaks Capital and Japan's Softbank Group Corp 9984.T have valued Chilean HR startup Buk at $417 million in its first funding round.

Buk, which operates a human resources management platform, became Chile's third-most valuable startup, after Cornershop and NotCo. It will use the $50 million raised in the series A to accelerate its growth in Mexico, Peru and Colombia and pursue acquisitions, according to a statement by Greenoaks.

In addition to Greenoaks and Softbank, founders of unicorn companies like Rappi, Kavak, Konfio, GBM, Ualá and Brex participated in the funding round.

Greenoaks has previously invested in Discord, Robinhood and Stripe.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular