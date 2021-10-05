Greenoaks, Softbank value Chilean HR startup Buk at $417 mln

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tech investor Greenoaks Capital and Japan's Softbank Group Corp 9984.T have valued Chilean HR startup Buk at $417 million in its first funding round.

Buk, which operates a human resources management platform, became Chile's third-most valuable startup, after Cornershop and NotCo. It will use the $50 million raised in the series A to accelerate its growth in Mexico, Peru and Colombia and pursue acquisitions, according to a statement by Greenoaks.

In addition to Greenoaks and Softbank, founders of unicorn companies like Rappi, Kavak, Konfio, GBM, Ualá and Brex participated in the funding round.

Greenoaks has previously invested in Discord, Robinhood and Stripe.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

