Greenline Partners Trims Position in Vanguard 0–3 Month T-Bill ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Greenline Partners LLC sold 45,284 shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL)

Quarter-end VBIL position value fell by $3.45 million, reflecting both trading and price changes

Transaction equaled 0.39% of reportable 13F AUM

Held 166,030 shares valued at $12.52 million after the trade

VBIL now represents 1.43% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Greenline Partners, LLC sold 45,284 shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end stake was valued at $12.52 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

Greenline Partners, LLC reduced its position in VBIL, which now represents 1.43% of its 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: VTI: $57.25 million (6.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: GLDM: $50.62 million (5.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VXUS: $49.79 million (5.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: AVDV: $37.90 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, VBIL shares were priced at $75.53.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $75.53 Market Capitalization $5.55 billion Dividend Yield 3.41% 1-Year Total Return 0.32%

Company/ETF snapshot

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF provides investors with efficient access to ultra-short U.S. Treasury securities, emphasizing capital preservation and liquidity. The fund’s disciplined approach and focus on high-quality government debt offer a competitive solution for investors seeking minimal interest rate risk and stable income.

The ETF holds a portfolio of short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash equivalents, and may invest in other debt securities and money market instruments. It offers an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking investment-grade U.S. Treasury bills with maturities of three months or less. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF utilizes a sampling strategy to closely mirror the risk and return characteristics of its benchmark index.

What this transaction means for investors

When managing cash in a portfolio, investors often have to choose between keeping their money safe and earning a decent return. Leaving cash idle can lower overall returns, but investing in longer-term bonds can bring interest-rate risk. Ultra-short U.S. Treasury securities have become a popular option because they offer government-backed safety and yields that follow short-term policy rates.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF invests in Treasury bills that mature in three months or less. This gives investors access to short-term government debt through an exchange-traded fund. Since these securities mature quickly, the fund has very little interest-rate risk compared to regular bond funds. Investors can still earn Treasury yields while maintaining daily market liquidity.

For many investors, Treasury-bill ETFs are increasingly used to manage portfolio cash rather than as traditional bond investments. Capital is often allocated to these funds temporarily while investors wait for opportunities in equities or longer-term bonds. In that role, the Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF provides a liquid way to preserve capital while earning income from short-term U.S. government securities.

