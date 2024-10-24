Greenlight’s Einhorn highlights HP, Peloton as stock picks

Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn, while speaking on Bloomberg TV, highlights HP Inc. (HPQ) and Peloton (PTON) as long stock picks. Einhorn sees mid-to-high teens growth for HP.
