Greenlight’s Einhorn highlights HP, Peloton as stock picks

Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn, while speaking on Bloomberg TV, highlights HP Inc. (HPQ) and Peloton (PTON) as long stock picks. Einhorn sees mid-to-high teens growth for HP.

