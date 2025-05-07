Greenlight Capital Re Reports $29.6 Million Net Income and 5.1% Increase in Book Value Per Share Amid California Wildfire Challenges

Greenlight Capital Re reports Q1 2025 net income of $29.6 million, growing book value per share by 5.1%.

Quiver AI Summary

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. reported a net income of $29.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase from $27.0 million in the same period last year, despite incurring losses from California wildfires that affected their combined ratio. Gross premiums written rose 14.1% to $247.9 million, while net premiums earned grew 4.3% to $168.5 million. The company's net underwriting loss was $7.8 million, in contrast to last year's income, leading to a combined ratio of 104.6%. Investment performance was strong, especially from their Solasglas portfolio, contributing to a 5.1% growth in fully diluted book value per share, now at $18.87. CEO Greg Richardson expressed optimism over the investment strategy amidst volatile market conditions, while Chairman David Einhorn noted the portfolio's resilience and efforts to minimize exposure during potential market downturns. The company is set to discuss these results in a conference call on May 8, 2025.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $29.6 million, highlighting strong financial performance despite significant losses due to California wildfires.

Gross premiums written rose by 14.1% to $247.9 million, indicating growth in business operations.

Total investment income grew substantially to $40.5 million from $31.4 million, showcasing effective investment management.

Fully diluted book value per share increased by 5.1% to $18.87, reflecting enhanced shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Net underwriting loss of $7.8 million compared to net underwriting income of $3.4 million in the previous year, indicating significant challenges in underwriting performance.

Combined ratio increased to 104.6%, surpassing 100%, which suggests the company incurred higher losses than it earned in premiums and may raise concerns about long-term profitability.

The impact of California wildfires contributed 14 combined ratio points for the quarter, reflecting external factors that negatively affected financial results.

FAQ

What is Greenlight Re's net income for the first quarter of 2025?

Greenlight Re reported a net income of $29.6 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did the California wildfires impact Greenlight Re's financial results?

The wildfires added 14 combined ratio points to the quarter, affecting underwriting performance.

What is the growth rate of Greenlight Re's fully diluted book value per share?

The fully diluted book value per share increased by 5.1% to $18.87.

When will Greenlight Re hold itsearnings callfor Q1 2025?

Theearnings callis scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

What percentage did gross premiums written increase in Q1 2025?

Gross premiums written increased by 14.1% to $247.9 million in Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GLRE Insider Trading Activity

$GLRE insiders have traded $GLRE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN JOSEPH OREILLY (Head of Innovations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,799 shares for an estimated $112,000 .

. SHERRY DIAZ (Controller) sold 4,416 shares for an estimated $0

FARAMARZ ROMER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,558 shares for an estimated $0

THOMAS JAMES CURNOCK (Group CUO) sold 32,946 shares for an estimated $0

RICHARD PAUL STROMMER (Chief Actuary) sold 4,139 shares for an estimated $0

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GLRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $GLRE stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Net Income Expands to $29.6 million Despite California Wildfire Losses,













Leading to Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share Growth of 5.1%









GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.









First Quarter 2025 Highlights







(all comparisons are to





first quarter





2024





unless noted otherwise)



:







Gross premiums written increased 14.1% to $247.9 million;



Gross premiums written increased 14.1% to $247.9 million;



Net premiums earned increased 4.3% to $168.5 million;



Net premiums earned increased 4.3% to $168.5 million;



Net underwriting loss of $7.8 million, compared to net underwriting income of $3.4 million;



Net underwriting loss of $7.8 million, compared to net underwriting income of $3.4 million;



Combined ratio of 104.6%, compared to 97.9%;



Combined ratio of 104.6%, compared to 97.9%;



Total investment income of $40.5 million, compared to $31.4 million;



Total investment income of $40.5 million, compared to $31.4 million;



Net income of $29.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted ordinary share, compared to net income of $27.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted ordinary share; and



Net income of $29.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted ordinary share, compared to net income of $27.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted ordinary share; and



Fully diluted book value per share increased 5.1% to $18.87, from $17.95 at December 31, 2024.















Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, “We delivered strong book value per share growth of 5.1% this quarter, driven by an outstanding return of 7.2% from our Solasglas investment portfolio despite challenging market conditions. These results more than offset the financial impact of the California wildfires, which contributed 14 combined ratio points for the quarter, in line with the preliminary loss estimates we previously disclosed.”





David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “Our investment portfolio performed well during what appears to be the beginning of a bear market. We are positioning Solasglas to have low gross and net exposure as we ride out what should be a period of high volatility ahead of what we expect will be an improved investment opportunity set.”









Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call









Greenlight Re will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in details:









U.S. toll free: 1-877-407-9753





International: 1-201-493-6739





The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:







https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1714274&tp_key=429d07a808







A telephone replay will be available following the call through May 13, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13752944. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website,



www.greenlightre.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In presenting the Company’s results, management has included fully diluted book value per share as a financial measure that is not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This measure is referred to as a non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP measure may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes the measure allows for a more thorough understanding of the Company’s performance. The non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be used to monitor our results and should be considered in addition to, and not viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the measure to the most comparable GAAP figures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (the “Company”) within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company’s behalf. These risks and uncertainties include a downgrade or withdrawal of our A.M. Best ratings; any suspension or revocation of any of our licenses; losses from catastrophes; the loss of significant brokers; the performance of Solasglas Investments, LP; the carry values of our investments made under our Greenlight Re Innovations segment may differ significantly from those that would be used if we carried these investments at fair value; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.







About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.







Greenlight Re (



www.greenlightre.com



) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.







Investor Relations Contact







Karin Daly





Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.





(212) 836-9623







IR@greenlightre.ky

































GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED





BALANCE SHEETS









(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)





































March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024

















(Unaudited)





















Assets























Investments





















Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value





$





435,341









$





387,144









Other investments









73,266













73,160









Total investments









508,607













460,304









Cash and cash equivalents









47,477













64,685









Restricted cash and cash equivalents









595,282













584,402









Reinsurance balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)









768,711













704,483









Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)









87,963













85,790









Deferred acquisition costs









96,759













82,249









Unearned premiums ceded









38,895













29,545









Other assets









8,402













4,765











Total assets









$









2,152,096













$









2,016,223













Liabilities and equity

























Liabilities























Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves





$





916,600









$





860,969









Unearned premium reserves









384,311













324,551









Reinsurance balances payable









93,730













105,892









Funds withheld









21,825













21,878









Other liabilities









8,992













6,305









Debt









59,834













60,749











Total liabilities













1,485,292

















1,380,344













Shareholders' equity























Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,557,449) (2024: par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,831,324)





$





3,456









$





3,483









Additional paid-in capital









482,876













481,551









Retained earnings









180,472













150,845











Total shareholders' equity













666,804

















635,879













Total liabilities and equity









$









2,152,096













$









2,016,223

































































GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED





RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)









(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)





























Three months ended March 31





















2025





















2024

















Underwriting results:























Gross premiums written





$





247,945













$





217,258













Gross premiums ceded









(28,548





)













(23,181





)









Net premiums written









219,397

















194,077













Change in net unearned premium reserves









(50,934





)













(32,541





)









Net premiums earned





$





168,463













$





161,536













Net loss and LAE incurred:





















Current year





$





(118,666





)









$





(103,925





)









Prior year









(4,218





)













(5,401





)









Net loss and LAE incurred









(122,884





)













(109,326





)









Acquisition costs









(46,866





)













(41,610





)









Underwriting expenses









(6,358





)













(6,339





)









Deposit interest expense, net









(149





)













(876





)











Net underwriting income (loss)









$









(7,794









)













$









3,385



































Income from investment in Solasglas





$





32,197













$





18,248













Net investment income









8,287

















13,178















Total investment income









$









40,484

















$









31,426



































Corporate and other expenses





$





(4,672





)









$





(4,375





)









Foreign exchange gains (losses)









4,355

















(1,649





)









Interest expense









(1,464





)













(1,249





)









Income tax expense









(1,282





)













(519





)











Net income









$









29,627

















$









27,019





































Earnings per share























Basic





$





0.87













$





0.79













Diluted





$





0.86













$





0.78



































Underwriting ratios:























Current year loss ratio









70.4





%













64.3





%









Prior year reserve development ratio









2.5





%













3.3





%









Loss ratio









72.9





%













67.6





%









Acquisition cost ratio









27.8





%













25.8





%









Composite ratio









100.7





%













93.4





%









Underwriting expense ratio









3.9





%













4.5





%









Combined ratio









104.6





%













97.9





%

















































































The following tables present the Company’s results by segment and on a consolidated basis:















































GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.









SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)









(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)









Three months ended March 31





, 2025





















































Open Market













Innovations













Corporate













Total Consolidated











Gross premiums written





$





220,709













$





27,466













$





(230





)









$





247,945













Net premiums written





$





195,609













$





23,971













$





(183





)









$





219,397













Net premiums earned





$





149,641













$





19,005













$





(183





)









$





168,463













Net loss and LAE incurred









(112,763





)













(10,346





)













225

















(122,884





)









Acquisition costs









(40,881





)













(6,033





)













48

















(46,866





)









Other underwriting expenses









(4,797





)













(1,561





)













—

















(6,358





)









Deposit interest expense, net









(149





)













—

















—

















(149





)











Underwriting income (loss)











(8,949





)













1,065

















90

















(7,794





)









Net investment income









5,771

















448

















2,068

















8,287













Corporate and other expenses









—

















(572





)













(4,100





)













(4,672





)









Income from investment in Solasglas









—

















—

















32,197

















32,197













Foreign exchange gains (losses)









—

















—

















4,355

















4,355













Interest expense









—

















—

















(1,464





)













(1,464





)











Income (loss) before income taxes









$









(3,178









)













$









941

















$









33,146

















$









30,909























































Underwriting ratios:









































Loss ratio









75.4





%













54.4





%













123.0





%













72.9





%









Acquisition cost ratio









27.3





%













31.7





%













26.2





%













27.8





%









Composite ratio









102.7





%













86.1





%













149.2





%













100.7





%









Underwriting expenses ratio









3.3





%













8.2





%













—





%













3.9





%









Combined ratio









106.0





%













94.3





%













149.2





%













104.6





%































































































































GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.









SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)









(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)









Three months ended March 31





, 2024





















































Open Market













Innovations













Corporate













Total Consolidated











Gross premiums written





$





187,061













$





30,068













$





129













$





217,258













Net premiums written





$





167,716













$





26,244













$





117













$





194,077













Net premiums earned





$





131,610













$





20,197













$





9,729













$





161,536













Net loss and LAE incurred









(86,700





)













(13,127





)













(9,499





)













(109,326





)









Acquisition costs









(33,579





)













(6,053





)













(1,978





)













(41,610





)









Other underwriting expenses









(5,478





)













(861





)













—

















(6,339





)









Deposit interest expense, net









(876





)













—

















—

















(876





)











Underwriting income (loss)











4,977

















156

















(1,748





)













3,385













Net investment income









12,616

















(183





)













745

















13,178













Corporate and other expenses









—

















(590





)













(3,785





)













(4,375





)









Income from investment in Solasglas

























18,248

















18,248













Foreign exchange gains (losses)

























(1,649





)













(1,649





)









Interest expense

























(1,249





)













(1,249





)











Income (loss) before income taxes









$









17,593

















$









(617









)













$









10,562

















$









27,538























































Underwriting ratios:









































Loss ratio









65.9





%













65.0





%













97.6





%













67.6





%









Acquisition cost ratio









25.5





%













30.0





%













20.3





%













25.8





%









Composite ratio









91.4





%













95.0





%













117.9





%













93.4





%









Underwriting expenses ratio









4.8





%













4.3





%













—





%













4.5





%









Combined ratio









96.2





%













99.3





%













117.9





%













97.9





%



























































































GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.









KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES



















Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards (“non-GAAP financial measures”), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.





The key non-GAAP financial measure used in this news release is:







Fully diluted book value per share















This non-GAAP financial measure is described below.







Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share







Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.





We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.





We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options (assuming net exercise) and all outstanding restricted stock units, “RSUs”. We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.





The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):



























































March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













Numerator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:















































Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP





$





666,804









$





635,879









$





663,418









$





634,020









$





624,458











Denominator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:















































Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as reported and denominator for basic book value per share









34,557,449













34,831,324













34,832,493













35,321,144













35,321,144









Add: In-the-money stock options



(1)



and all outstanding RSUs









773,938













590,001













602,013













594,612













585,334









Denominator for fully diluted book value per share









35,331,387













35,421,325













35,434,506













35,915,756













35,906,478























































Basic book value per share







$





19.30









$





18.26









$





19.05









$





17.95









$





17.68











Fully diluted book value per share







$





18.87









$





17.95









$





18.72









$





17.65









$





17.39











(1)



Assuming net exercise by the grantee.















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.