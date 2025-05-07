Greenlight Capital Re Reports $29.6 Million Net Income and 5.1% Increase in Book Value Per Share Amid California Wildfire Challenges

Greenlight Capital Re reports Q1 2025 net income of $29.6 million, growing book value per share by 5.1%.
Quiver AI Summary
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. reported a net income of $29.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase from $27.0 million in the same period last year, despite incurring losses from California wildfires that affected their combined ratio. Gross premiums written rose 14.1% to $247.9 million, while net premiums earned grew 4.3% to $168.5 million. The company's net underwriting loss was $7.8 million, in contrast to last year's income, leading to a combined ratio of 104.6%. Investment performance was strong, especially from their Solasglas portfolio, contributing to a 5.1% growth in fully diluted book value per share, now at $18.87. CEO Greg Richardson expressed optimism over the investment strategy amidst volatile market conditions, while Chairman David Einhorn noted the portfolio's resilience and efforts to minimize exposure during potential market downturns. The company is set to discuss these results in a conference call on May 8, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Net income increased to $29.6 million, highlighting strong financial performance despite significant losses due to California wildfires.
- Gross premiums written rose by 14.1% to $247.9 million, indicating growth in business operations.
- Total investment income grew substantially to $40.5 million from $31.4 million, showcasing effective investment management.
- Fully diluted book value per share increased by 5.1% to $18.87, reflecting enhanced shareholder value.
Potential Negatives
- Net underwriting loss of $7.8 million compared to net underwriting income of $3.4 million in the previous year, indicating significant challenges in underwriting performance.
- Combined ratio increased to 104.6%, surpassing 100%, which suggests the company incurred higher losses than it earned in premiums and may raise concerns about long-term profitability.
- The impact of California wildfires contributed 14 combined ratio points for the quarter, reflecting external factors that negatively affected financial results.
FAQ
What is Greenlight Re's net income for the first quarter of 2025?
Greenlight Re reported a net income of $29.6 million for the first quarter of 2025.
How did the California wildfires impact Greenlight Re's financial results?
The wildfires added 14 combined ratio points to the quarter, affecting underwriting performance.
What is the growth rate of Greenlight Re's fully diluted book value per share?
The fully diluted book value per share increased by 5.1% to $18.87.
When will Greenlight Re hold itsearnings callfor Q1 2025?
Theearnings callis scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
What percentage did gross premiums written increase in Q1 2025?
Gross premiums written increased by 14.1% to $247.9 million in Q1 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$GLRE Insider Trading Activity
$GLRE insiders have traded $GLRE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN JOSEPH OREILLY (Head of Innovations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,799 shares for an estimated $112,000.
- SHERRY DIAZ (Controller) sold 4,416 shares for an estimated $0
- FARAMARZ ROMER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,558 shares for an estimated $0
- THOMAS JAMES CURNOCK (Group CUO) sold 32,946 shares for an estimated $0
- RICHARD PAUL STROMMER (Chief Actuary) sold 4,139 shares for an estimated $0
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GLRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $GLRE stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC added 318,047 shares (+88.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,309,536
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 105,753 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,432,953
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 103,886 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,407,655
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 95,801 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,341,214
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 77,195 shares (+74.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,080,730
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 73,317 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,026,438
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 66,887 shares (+100.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $936,418
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Net Income Expands to $29.6 million Despite California Wildfire Losses,
Leading to Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share Growth of 5.1%
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
(all comparisons are to
first quarter
2024
unless noted otherwise)
:
Gross premiums written increased 14.1% to $247.9 million;
Net premiums earned increased 4.3% to $168.5 million;
Net underwriting loss of $7.8 million, compared to net underwriting income of $3.4 million;
Combined ratio of 104.6%, compared to 97.9%;
Total investment income of $40.5 million, compared to $31.4 million;
Net income of $29.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted ordinary share, compared to net income of $27.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted ordinary share; and
Fully diluted book value per share increased 5.1% to $18.87, from $17.95 at December 31, 2024.
Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, “We delivered strong book value per share growth of 5.1% this quarter, driven by an outstanding return of 7.2% from our Solasglas investment portfolio despite challenging market conditions. These results more than offset the financial impact of the California wildfires, which contributed 14 combined ratio points for the quarter, in line with the preliminary loss estimates we previously disclosed.”
David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “Our investment portfolio performed well during what appears to be the beginning of a bear market. We are positioning Solasglas to have low gross and net exposure as we ride out what should be a period of high volatility ahead of what we expect will be an improved investment opportunity set.”
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
Greenlight Re will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in details:
U.S. toll free: 1-877-407-9753
International: 1-201-493-6739
The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1714274&tp_key=429d07a808
A telephone replay will be available following the call through May 13, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13752944. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website,
www.greenlightre.com
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In presenting the Company’s results, management has included fully diluted book value per share as a financial measure that is not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This measure is referred to as a non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP measure may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes the measure allows for a more thorough understanding of the Company’s performance. The non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be used to monitor our results and should be considered in addition to, and not viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the measure to the most comparable GAAP figures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (the “Company”) within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company’s behalf. These risks and uncertainties include a downgrade or withdrawal of our A.M. Best ratings; any suspension or revocation of any of our licenses; losses from catastrophes; the loss of significant brokers; the performance of Solasglas Investments, LP; the carry values of our investments made under our Greenlight Re Innovations segment may differ significantly from those that would be used if we carried these investments at fair value; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.
About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.
Greenlight Re (
www.greenlightre.com
) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.
Investor Relations Contact
Karin Daly
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9623
IR@greenlightre.ky
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEETS
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
Assets
Investments
Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value
$
435,341
$
387,144
Other investments
73,266
73,160
Total investments
508,607
460,304
Cash and cash equivalents
47,477
64,685
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
595,282
584,402
Reinsurance balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)
768,711
704,483
Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)
87,963
85,790
Deferred acquisition costs
96,759
82,249
Unearned premiums ceded
38,895
29,545
Other assets
8,402
4,765
Total assets
$
2,152,096
$
2,016,223
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
$
916,600
$
860,969
Unearned premium reserves
384,311
324,551
Reinsurance balances payable
93,730
105,892
Funds withheld
21,825
21,878
Other liabilities
8,992
6,305
Debt
59,834
60,749
Total liabilities
1,485,292
1,380,344
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,557,449) (2024: par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,831,324)
$
3,456
$
3,483
Additional paid-in capital
482,876
481,551
Retained earnings
180,472
150,845
Total shareholders' equity
666,804
635,879
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,152,096
$
2,016,223
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three months ended March 31
2025
2024
Underwriting results:
Gross premiums written
$
247,945
$
217,258
Gross premiums ceded
(28,548
)
(23,181
)
Net premiums written
219,397
194,077
Change in net unearned premium reserves
(50,934
)
(32,541
)
Net premiums earned
$
168,463
$
161,536
Net loss and LAE incurred:
Current year
$
(118,666
)
$
(103,925
)
Prior year
(4,218
)
(5,401
)
Net loss and LAE incurred
(122,884
)
(109,326
)
Acquisition costs
(46,866
)
(41,610
)
Underwriting expenses
(6,358
)
(6,339
)
Deposit interest expense, net
(149
)
(876
)
Net underwriting income (loss)
$
(7,794
)
$
3,385
Income from investment in Solasglas
$
32,197
$
18,248
Net investment income
8,287
13,178
Total investment income
$
40,484
$
31,426
Corporate and other expenses
$
(4,672
)
$
(4,375
)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
4,355
(1,649
)
Interest expense
(1,464
)
(1,249
)
Income tax expense
(1,282
)
(519
)
Net income
$
29,627
$
27,019
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.87
$
0.79
Diluted
$
0.86
$
0.78
Underwriting ratios:
Current year loss ratio
70.4
%
64.3
%
Prior year reserve development ratio
2.5
%
3.3
%
Loss ratio
72.9
%
67.6
%
Acquisition cost ratio
27.8
%
25.8
%
Composite ratio
100.7
%
93.4
%
Underwriting expense ratio
3.9
%
4.5
%
Combined ratio
104.6
%
97.9
%
The following tables present the Company’s results by segment and on a consolidated basis:
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended March 31
, 2025
Open Market
Innovations
Corporate
Total Consolidated
Gross premiums written
$
220,709
$
27,466
$
(230
)
$
247,945
Net premiums written
$
195,609
$
23,971
$
(183
)
$
219,397
Net premiums earned
$
149,641
$
19,005
$
(183
)
$
168,463
Net loss and LAE incurred
(112,763
)
(10,346
)
225
(122,884
)
Acquisition costs
(40,881
)
(6,033
)
48
(46,866
)
Other underwriting expenses
(4,797
)
(1,561
)
—
(6,358
)
Deposit interest expense, net
(149
)
—
—
(149
)
Underwriting income (loss)
(8,949
)
1,065
90
(7,794
)
Net investment income
5,771
448
2,068
8,287
Corporate and other expenses
—
(572
)
(4,100
)
(4,672
)
Income from investment in Solasglas
—
—
32,197
32,197
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
—
—
4,355
4,355
Interest expense
—
—
(1,464
)
(1,464
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
(3,178
)
$
941
$
33,146
$
30,909
Underwriting ratios:
Loss ratio
75.4
%
54.4
%
123.0
%
72.9
%
Acquisition cost ratio
27.3
%
31.7
%
26.2
%
27.8
%
Composite ratio
102.7
%
86.1
%
149.2
%
100.7
%
Underwriting expenses ratio
3.3
%
8.2
%
—
%
3.9
%
Combined ratio
106.0
%
94.3
%
149.2
%
104.6
%
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended March 31
, 2024
Open Market
Innovations
Corporate
Total Consolidated
Gross premiums written
$
187,061
$
30,068
$
129
$
217,258
Net premiums written
$
167,716
$
26,244
$
117
$
194,077
Net premiums earned
$
131,610
$
20,197
$
9,729
$
161,536
Net loss and LAE incurred
(86,700
)
(13,127
)
(9,499
)
(109,326
)
Acquisition costs
(33,579
)
(6,053
)
(1,978
)
(41,610
)
Other underwriting expenses
(5,478
)
(861
)
—
(6,339
)
Deposit interest expense, net
(876
)
—
—
(876
)
Underwriting income (loss)
4,977
156
(1,748
)
3,385
Net investment income
12,616
(183
)
745
13,178
Corporate and other expenses
—
(590
)
(3,785
)
(4,375
)
Income from investment in Solasglas
18,248
18,248
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
(1,649
)
(1,649
)
Interest expense
(1,249
)
(1,249
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
17,593
$
(617
)
$
10,562
$
27,538
Underwriting ratios:
Loss ratio
65.9
%
65.0
%
97.6
%
67.6
%
Acquisition cost ratio
25.5
%
30.0
%
20.3
%
25.8
%
Composite ratio
91.4
%
95.0
%
117.9
%
93.4
%
Underwriting expenses ratio
4.8
%
4.3
%
—
%
4.5
%
Combined ratio
96.2
%
99.3
%
117.9
%
97.9
%
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards (“non-GAAP financial measures”), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.
The key non-GAAP financial measure used in this news release is:
Fully diluted book value per share
This non-GAAP financial measure is described below.
Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share
Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.
We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.
We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options (assuming net exercise) and all outstanding restricted stock units, “RSUs”. We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Numerator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:
Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP
$
666,804
$
635,879
$
663,418
$
634,020
$
624,458
Denominator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:
Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as reported and denominator for basic book value per share
34,557,449
34,831,324
34,832,493
35,321,144
35,321,144
Add: In-the-money stock options
(1)
and all outstanding RSUs
773,938
590,001
602,013
594,612
585,334
Denominator for fully diluted book value per share
35,331,387
35,421,325
35,434,506
35,915,756
35,906,478
Basic book value per share
$
19.30
$
18.26
$
19.05
$
17.95
$
17.68
Fully diluted book value per share
$
18.87
$
17.95
$
18.72
$
17.65
$
17.39
(1)
Assuming net exercise by the grantee.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.