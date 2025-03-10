News & Insights

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Announces Segment Restructuring

March 10, 2025 — 04:23 pm EDT

Greenlight Capital Re reports mixed Q4 2024 results, restructuring segments, increasing premiums, but recording net loss and underwriting challenges.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, noting a significant restructuring of its reportable segments to focus on "Open Market" and "Innovations." The company experienced a 28% increase in gross premiums written in Q4 and a net underwriting loss of $18 million, attributed to increased reserves for aviation losses linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and various catastrophic events. For the full year, gross premiums rose by 9.7%, but the company also reported a net loss of $27.4 million for Q4 and $8.2 million for the year, against a backdrop of strengthening its organizational structure. The combined ratio reached 112.1% in Q4, influenced by losses from ongoing conflicts and natural disasters. CEO Greg Richardson expressed confidence in the company's future, aiming for improved shareholder value in 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Gross premiums written increased 28.0% to $143.8 million in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, indicating strong demand for the company's insurance products.
  • Fully diluted book value per share increased 7.2% to $17.95, reflecting positive growth in shareholder value over the year.
  • The company reported a consistent upward trend in gross premiums written for the full year 2024, rising 9.7% to $698.3 million, demonstrating resilience in its business strategy despite challenging market conditions.

Potential Negatives

  • Net underwriting loss of $18.0 million in Q4 2024, a significant decline compared to a net underwriting income of $11.8 million in Q4 2023.
  • Combined ratio rose to 112.1% in Q4 2024 from 91.4% in Q4 2023, indicating worsening underwriting profitability.
  • Net loss of $27.4 million, or $(0.81) per diluted ordinary share, as compared to net income of $17.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted ordinary share, highlighting a substantial drop in financial performance year-over-year.

FAQ

What are the financial results reported by Greenlight Re for Q4 2024?

Greenlight Re reported a net loss of $27.4 million for Q4 2024, driven by strong premium growth and an underwriting loss.

How has Greenlight Re restructured its reporting segments?

Effective December 31, 2024, Greenlight Re restructured into two reportable segments: Open Market and Innovations.

What challenges did Greenlight Re face in their investment program?

The investment program faced challenges post U.S. election results, but achieved a solid 9.8% return for the full-year 2024.

What is the combined ratio for Greenlight Re in 2024?

The combined ratio for 2024 was 101.4%, compared to 94.5% in 2023, highlighting increased underwriting losses.

When will Greenlight Re host a conference call to discuss financial results?

Greenlight Re will host a conference call on March 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss their results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$GLRE Insider Trading Activity

$GLRE insiders have traded $GLRE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • IAN ISAACS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $124,598.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GLRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $GLRE stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.



Effective December 31, 2024, the Company restructured its reportable segments to better align with its multi-pillar strategy. Moving forward, the Company will report financial results under two segments, Open Market and Innovations. Additionally, prior-period results have been revised to ensure consistency with the new reporting structure.





Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights



(all comparisons are to


fourth quarter


2023


unless noted otherwise)

:




  • Gross premiums written increased 28.0% to $143.8 million;


  • Net premiums earned increased 7.8% to $148.1 million;


  • Net underwriting loss of $18.0 million, compared to net underwriting income of $11.8 million;


  • Combined ratio of 112.1%, compared to 91.4%;


  • Total investment income of $2.6 million, compared to $14.1 million; and


  • Net loss of $27.4 million, or $(0.81) per diluted ordinary share, compared to net income of $17.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted ordinary share.



The Company’s underwriting loss of $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by (i) strengthening of Open Market specialty reserves related to aviation losses from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, and (ii) catastrophe losses including Hurricane Milton, the Jeju Air plane crash, and other marine and energy related events. The combined ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 included 10.1% related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 11.9% related to catastrophes.





Full Year 2024 Highlights



(all comparisons are to full year 2023)

:




  • Gross premiums written increased 9.7% to $698.3 million;


  • Net premiums earned increased 6.3% to $620.0 million;


  • Net underwriting loss of $8.2 million compared to a net underwriting income of $32.0 million;


  • Combined ratio of 101.4%, compared to 94.5%;


  • Total investment income of $79.6 million, compared to $72.1 million;


  • Net income of $42.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted ordinary share, compared to $86.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted ordinary share; and


  • Fully diluted book value per share increased 7.2% to $17.95, from $16.74 at December 31, 2023.





The Company’s underwriting loss for 2024 was driven primarily by (i) strengthening of Open Market specialty reserves related to aviation losses from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, and (ii) catastrophe losses including the Baltimore Bridge collapse, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Jeju Air plane crash, and other marine and energy related events. The combined ratio for 2024 included 2.4% related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 9.3% related to catastrophes.



Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, “While our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 fell short of our expectations, we are proud of what we have accomplished during the year in terms of strengthening our organization, processes, and balance sheet. We are well positioned to deliver shareholder value in 2025 and beyond.”



David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “The fourth quarter was challenging for our investment program post U.S. election results. However, Solasglas’ 9.8% return for the full-year 2024 was solid in light of our conservative positioning, with a year-ending net exposure of 33%.”





Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Call




Greenlight Re will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in details:



U.S. toll free  1-877-407-9753


International  1-201-493-6739



The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:




https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1703379&tp_key=8d103d18f7




A telephone replay will be available following the call through March 18, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13750849. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website,


www.greenlightre.com


.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In presenting the Company’s results, management has included fully diluted book value per share as a financial measure that is not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This measure is referred to as a non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP measure may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes the measure allows for a more thorough understanding of the Company’s performance. The non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be used to monitor our results and should be considered in addition to, and not viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the measure to the most comparable GAAP figures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.




Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (the “Company”) within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company’s behalf. These risks and uncertainties include a downgrade or withdrawal of our A.M. Best ratings; any suspension or revocation of any of our licenses; losses from catastrophes; the loss of significant brokers; the performance of Solasglas Investments, LP; the carry values of our investments made under our Greenlight Re Innovations segment may differ significantly from those that would be used if we carried these investments at fair value; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.




About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.



Greenlight Re (


www.greenlightre.com


) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.




Investor Relations Contact



Karin Daly


Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.


(212) 836-9623




IR@greenlightre.ky



































































































































































































































































































GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.




CONSOLIDATED


BALANCE SHEETS




(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)







December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Assets



Investments



Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value
$
387,144


$
258,890

Other investments

73,160



73,293

Total investments

460,304



332,183

Cash and cash equivalents

64,685



51,082

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

584,402



604,648

Reinsurance balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)

704,483



619,401

Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)

85,790



25,687

Deferred acquisition costs

82,249



79,956

Unearned premiums ceded

29,545



17,261

Other assets

4,765



5,089


Total assets

$

2,016,223



$

1,735,307


Liabilities and equity




Liabilities



Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
$
860,969


$
661,554

Unearned premium reserves

324,551



306,310

Reinsurance balances payable

105,892



68,983

Funds withheld

21,878



17,289

Other liabilities

6,305



11,795

Debt

60,749



73,281


Total liabilities


1,380,344




1,139,212


Shareholders' equity



Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,831,324) (2023: par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 35,336,732)
$
3,483


$
3,534

Additional paid-in capital

481,551



484,532

Retained earnings

150,845



108,029


Total shareholders' equity


635,879




596,095


Total liabilities and equity

$

2,016,223



$

1,735,307

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.




CONSOLIDATED


RESULTS OF OPERATIONS




(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)







Three months ended December 31


Year ended December 31



(Unaudited)







2024




2023




2024




2023


Underwriting revenue







Gross premiums written
$
143,756


$
112,338


$
698,335


$
636,810

Gross premiums ceded

(12,459
)


(7,022
)


(77,070
)


(42,762
)

Net premiums written

131,297



105,316



621,265



594,048

Change in net unearned premium reserves

16,839



32,129



(1,311
)


(10,901
)

Net premiums earned
$
148,136


$
137,445


$
619,954


$
583,147


Underwriting related expenses







Net loss and LAE incurred:







Current year
$
(100,998
)

$
(75,228
)

$
(406,465
)

$
(348,798
)

Prior year

(21,747
)


(704
)


(20,804
)


(11,206
)

Net loss and LAE incurred

(122,745
)


(75,932
)


(427,269
)


(360,004
)

Acquisition costs

(38,549
)


(42,175
)


(176,775
)


(168,877
)

Underwriting expenses

(4,634
)


(5,541
)


(22,857
)


(19,587
)

Deposit interest expense, net

(208
)


(2,042
)


(1,228
)


(2,687
)


Net underwriting income (loss)

$

(18,000

)


$

11,755



$

(8,175

)


$

31,992









Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas
$
(8,817
)

$
905


$
33,605


$
28,696

Net investment income

11,374



13,230



45,954



43,408


Total investment income

$

2,557



$

14,135



$

79,559



$

72,104









Corporate and other expenses
$
(3,043
)

$
(9,833
)

$
(16,377
)

$
(23,653
)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

(8,851
)


3,905



(5,606
)


11,566

Other income, net
















265

Interest expense

(1,009
)


(2,367
)


(5,836
)


(5,344
)

Income tax recovery (expense)

928



11



(749
)


(100
)


Net income

$

(27,418

)


$

17,606



$

42,816



$

86,830










Earnings per share







Basic
$
(0.81
)

$
0.52


$
1.26


$
2.55

Diluted
$
(0.81
)

$
0.50


$
1.24


$
2.50










Underwriting ratios:







Current year loss ratio

68.1
%


54.7
%


65.6
%


59.8
%

Prior year reserve development ratio

14.7
%


0.5
%


3.4
%


1.9
%

Loss ratio

82.8
%


55.2
%


69.0
%


61.7
%

Acquisition cost ratio

26.0
%


30.7
%


28.5
%


29.0
%

Composite ratio

108.8
%


85.9
%


97.5
%


90.7
%

Underwriting expense ratio

3.3
%


5.5
%


3.9
%


3.8
%

Combined ratio

112.1
%


91.4
%


101.4
%


94.5
%


















The following tables present the Company’s results by segment and on a consolidated basis:













































































































































































































































































































































































































Segment results for three months ended December 31, 2024










Three months ended December 31, 2024:

Open Market


Innovations


Corporate


Total Consolidated

Gross premiums written
$
123,094


$
20,663


$
(1
)

$
143,756

Net premiums written
$
113,907


$
17,391


$
(1
)

$
131,297


Net premiums earned

127,783



19,014



1,339



148,136

Net loss and LAE incurred

(105,307
)


(12,955
)


(4,483
)


(122,745
)

Acquisition costs

(32,539
)


(5,729
)


(281
)


(38,549
)

Other underwriting expenses

(3,901
)


(733
)







(4,634
)

Deposit interest expense, net

(208
)












(208
)


Underwriting income (loss)

(14,172
)


(403
)


(3,425
)


(18,000
)

Net investment income (loss)

10,959



(208
)


623



11,374

Corporate and other expenses






(429
)


(2,614
)


(3,043
)

Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas





(8,817
)


(8,817
)

Foreign exchange losses





(8,851
)


(8,851
)

Interest expense





(1,009
)


(1,009
)


Income (loss) before income taxes

(3,213
)


(1,040
)


(24,093
)


(28,346
)











Underwriting ratios:







Loss ratio

82.4
%


68.1
%


334.8
%


82.8
%

Acquisition cost ratio

25.5
%


30.1
%


21.0
%


26.0
%

Composite ratio

107.9
%


98.2
%


355.8
%


108.8
%

Underwriting expenses ratio

3.2
%


3.9
%




%


3.3
%

Combined ratio

111.1
%


102.1
%


355.8
%


112.1
%
































































































































































































































































































































































































































Segment results for three months ended December 31, 2023










Three months ended December 31, 2023:

Open Market


Innovations


Corporate


Total Consolidated

Gross premiums written
$
77,505


$
22,618


$
12,215


$
112,338

Net premiums written
$
72,094


$
20,995


$
12,227


$
105,316


Net premiums earned

101,889



23,223



12,333



137,445

Net loss and LAE incurred

(53,006
)


(14,160
)


(8,766
)


(75,932
)

Acquisition costs

(32,789
)


(6,823
)


(2,563
)


(42,175
)

Other underwriting expenses

(4,835
)


(706
)







(5,541
)

Deposit interest expense, net

(2,042
)












(2,042
)


Underwriting income (loss)

9,217



1,534



1,004



11,755

Net investment income

8,230



4,333



667



13,230

Corporate and other expenses






(812
)


(9,021
)


(9,833
)

Income from investment in Solasglas





905



905

Foreign exchange gains





3,905



3,905

Interest expense





(2,367
)


(2,367
)


Income (loss) before income taxes

$

17,447



$

5,055



$

(4,907

)


$

17,595










Underwriting ratios:







Loss ratio

52.0
%


61.0
%


71.1
%


55.2
%

Acquisition cost ratio

32.2
%


29.4
%


20.8
%


30.7
%

Composite ratio

84.2
%


90.4
%


91.9
%


85.9
%

Underwriting expenses ratio

6.7
%


3.0
%




%


5.5
%

Combined ratio

90.9
%


93.4
%


91.9
%


91.4
%
























































































































































































































































































































































































































Segment results for year ended December 31, 2024











Year ended December 31, 2024:

Open Market


Innovations


Corporate


Total Consolidated

Gross premiums written
$
603,798


$
94,725


$
(188
)

$
698,335

Net premiums written

541,446



80,016



(197
)

$
621,265


Net premiums earned

511,922



86,352



21,680


$
619,954

Net loss and LAE incurred

(341,586
)


(51,939
)


(33,744
)

$
(427,269
)

Acquisition costs

(144,852
)


(27,151
)


(4,772
)

$
(176,775
)

Other underwriting expenses

(19,175
)


(3,682
)






$
(22,857
)

Deposit interest expense, net

(1)

(1,228
)











$
(1,228
)


Underwriting income (loss)

5,081



3,580



(16,836
)

$
(8,175
)

Net investment income

42,629



702



2,623


$
45,954

Corporate and other expenses






(2,445
)


(13,932
)

$
(16,377
)

Income from investment in Solasglas





33,605



33,605

Foreign exchange losses





(5,606
)


(5,606
)

Interest expense





(5,836
)


(5,836
)


Income (loss) before income taxes

$

47,710



$

1,837



$

(5,982

)


$

43,565










Underwriting ratios:







Loss ratio

66.7
%


60.1
%


155.6
%


69.0
%

Acquisition cost ratio

28.3
%


31.4
%


22.0
%


28.5
%

Composite ratio

95.0
%


91.5
%


177.6
%


97.5
%

Underwriting expenses ratio

4.0
%


4.3
%




%


3.9
%

Combined ratio

99.0
%


95.8
%


177.6
%


101.4
%






































































































































































































































































































































































































































Segment results for year ended December 31, 2023











Year ended December 31, 2023:

Open Market


Innovations


Corporate


Total Consolidated

Gross premiums written
$
504,435


$
88,602


$
43,773


$
636,810

Net premiums written

466,544



83,608



43,896


$
594,048


Net premiums earned

466,751



71,769



44,627


$
583,147

Net loss and LAE incurred

(262,290
)


(44,855
)


(52,859
)

$
(360,004
)

Acquisition costs

(136,356
)


(22,381
)


(10,140
)

$
(168,877
)

Other underwriting expenses

(16,827
)


(2,760
)






$
(19,587
)

Deposit interest expense, net

(2,687
)











$
(2,687
)


Underwriting income (loss)

48,591



1,773



(18,372
)

$
31,992

Net investment income

37,351



2,732



3,325


$
43,408

Corporate and other expenses






(3,080
)


(20,573
)

$
(23,653
)

Income from investment in Solasglas





28,696



28,696

Foreign exchange gains





11,566



11,566

Other income, net





265



265

Interest expense





(5,344
)


(5,344
)


Income (loss) before income taxes

$

85,942



$

1,425



$

(437

)


$

86,930











Underwriting ratios:







Loss ratio

56.2
%


62.5
%


118.4
%


61.7
%

Acquisition cost ratio

29.2
%


31.2
%


22.7
%


29.0
%

Composite ratio

85.4
%


93.7
%


141.1
%


90.7
%

Underwriting expenses ratio

4.2
%


3.8
%




%


3.8
%

Combined ratio

89.6
%


97.5
%


141.1
%


94.5
%



























GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.




KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES


Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards (“non-GAAP financial measures”), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.



The key non-GAAP financial measure used in this news release is:




  • Fully diluted book value per share





This non-GAAP financial measure is described below.




Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share



Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.



We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.



We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options (assuming net exercise) and all outstanding restricted stock units, “RSUs”. We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.



The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):

December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Numerator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:









Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP
$
635,879

$
663,418

$
634,020

$
624,458

$
596,095


Denominator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:









Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as reported and denominator for basic book value per share

34,831,324


34,832,493


35,321,144


35,321,144


35,336,732

Add: In-the-money stock options

(1)

and all outstanding RSUs

590,001


602,013


594,612


585,334


264,870

Denominator for fully diluted book value per share

35,421,325


35,434,506


35,915,756


35,906,478


35,601,602












Basic book value per share
$
18.26

$
19.05

$
17.95

$
17.68

$
16.87


Fully diluted book value per share
$
17.95

$
18.72

$
17.65

$
17.39

$
16.74

















(1)

Assuming net exercise by the grantee.

































