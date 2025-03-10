Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Announces Segment Restructuring

Greenlight Capital Re reports mixed Q4 2024 results, restructuring segments, increasing premiums, but recording net loss and underwriting challenges.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, noting a significant restructuring of its reportable segments to focus on "Open Market" and "Innovations." The company experienced a 28% increase in gross premiums written in Q4 and a net underwriting loss of $18 million, attributed to increased reserves for aviation losses linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and various catastrophic events. For the full year, gross premiums rose by 9.7%, but the company also reported a net loss of $27.4 million for Q4 and $8.2 million for the year, against a backdrop of strengthening its organizational structure. The combined ratio reached 112.1% in Q4, influenced by losses from ongoing conflicts and natural disasters. CEO Greg Richardson expressed confidence in the company's future, aiming for improved shareholder value in 2025.

Potential Positives

Gross premiums written increased 28.0% to $143.8 million in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, indicating strong demand for the company's insurance products.

Fully diluted book value per share increased 7.2% to $17.95, reflecting positive growth in shareholder value over the year.

The company reported a consistent upward trend in gross premiums written for the full year 2024, rising 9.7% to $698.3 million, demonstrating resilience in its business strategy despite challenging market conditions.

Potential Negatives

Net underwriting loss of $18.0 million in Q4 2024, a significant decline compared to a net underwriting income of $11.8 million in Q4 2023.

Combined ratio rose to 112.1% in Q4 2024 from 91.4% in Q4 2023, indicating worsening underwriting profitability.

Net loss of $27.4 million, or $(0.81) per diluted ordinary share, as compared to net income of $17.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted ordinary share, highlighting a substantial drop in financial performance year-over-year.

What are the financial results reported by Greenlight Re for Q4 2024?

Greenlight Re reported a net loss of $27.4 million for Q4 2024, driven by strong premium growth and an underwriting loss.

How has Greenlight Re restructured its reporting segments?

Effective December 31, 2024, Greenlight Re restructured into two reportable segments: Open Market and Innovations.

What challenges did Greenlight Re face in their investment program?

The investment program faced challenges post U.S. election results, but achieved a solid 9.8% return for the full-year 2024.

What is the combined ratio for Greenlight Re in 2024?

The combined ratio for 2024 was 101.4%, compared to 94.5% in 2023, highlighting increased underwriting losses.

When will Greenlight Re host a conference call to discuss financial results?

Greenlight Re will host a conference call on March 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss their results.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





Effective December 31, 2024, the Company restructured its reportable segments to better align with its multi-pillar strategy. Moving forward, the Company will report financial results under two segments, Open Market and Innovations. Additionally, prior-period results have been revised to ensure consistency with the new reporting structure.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights







(all comparisons are to





fourth quarter





2023





unless noted otherwise)



:







Gross premiums written increased 28.0% to $143.8 million;



Gross premiums written increased 28.0% to $143.8 million;



Net premiums earned increased 7.8% to $148.1 million;



Net premiums earned increased 7.8% to $148.1 million;



Net underwriting loss of $18.0 million, compared to net underwriting income of $11.8 million;



Net underwriting loss of $18.0 million, compared to net underwriting income of $11.8 million;



Combined ratio of 112.1%, compared to 91.4%;



Combined ratio of 112.1%, compared to 91.4%;



Total investment income of $2.6 million, compared to $14.1 million; and



Total investment income of $2.6 million, compared to $14.1 million; and



Net loss of $27.4 million, or $(0.81) per diluted ordinary share, compared to net income of $17.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted ordinary share.







The Company’s underwriting loss of $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by (i) strengthening of Open Market specialty reserves related to aviation losses from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, and (ii) catastrophe losses including Hurricane Milton, the Jeju Air plane crash, and other marine and energy related events. The combined ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 included 10.1% related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 11.9% related to catastrophes.









Full Year 2024 Highlights







(all comparisons are to full year 2023)



:







Gross premiums written increased 9.7% to $698.3 million;



Gross premiums written increased 9.7% to $698.3 million;



Net premiums earned increased 6.3% to $620.0 million;



Net premiums earned increased 6.3% to $620.0 million;



Net underwriting loss of $8.2 million compared to a net underwriting income of $32.0 million;



Net underwriting loss of $8.2 million compared to a net underwriting income of $32.0 million;



Combined ratio of 101.4%, compared to 94.5%;



Combined ratio of 101.4%, compared to 94.5%;



Total investment income of $79.6 million, compared to $72.1 million;



Total investment income of $79.6 million, compared to $72.1 million;



Net income of $42.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted ordinary share, compared to $86.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted ordinary share; and



Net income of $42.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted ordinary share, compared to $86.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted ordinary share; and



Fully diluted book value per share increased 7.2% to $17.95, from $16.74 at December 31, 2023.











The Company’s underwriting loss for 2024 was driven primarily by (i) strengthening of Open Market specialty reserves related to aviation losses from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, and (ii) catastrophe losses including the Baltimore Bridge collapse, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Jeju Air plane crash, and other marine and energy related events. The combined ratio for 2024 included 2.4% related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 9.3% related to catastrophes.





Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, “While our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 fell short of our expectations, we are proud of what we have accomplished during the year in terms of strengthening our organization, processes, and balance sheet. We are well positioned to deliver shareholder value in 2025 and beyond.”





David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “The fourth quarter was challenging for our investment program post U.S. election results. However, Solasglas’ 9.8% return for the full-year 2024 was solid in light of our conservative positioning, with a year-ending net exposure of 33%.”









Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Call









Greenlight Re will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in details:





U.S. toll free 1-877-407-9753





International 1-201-493-6739





The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:









https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1703379&tp_key=8d103d18f7









A telephone replay will be available following the call through March 18, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13750849. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website,





www.greenlightre.com





.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In presenting the Company’s results, management has included fully diluted book value per share as a financial measure that is not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This measure is referred to as a non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP measure may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes the measure allows for a more thorough understanding of the Company’s performance. The non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be used to monitor our results and should be considered in addition to, and not viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the measure to the most comparable GAAP figures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (the “Company”) within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company’s behalf. These risks and uncertainties include a downgrade or withdrawal of our A.M. Best ratings; any suspension or revocation of any of our licenses; losses from catastrophes; the loss of significant brokers; the performance of Solasglas Investments, LP; the carry values of our investments made under our Greenlight Re Innovations segment may differ significantly from those that would be used if we carried these investments at fair value; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.







About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.







Greenlight Re (





www.greenlightre.com





) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.







Investor Relations Contact







Karin Daly





Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.





(212) 836-9623









IR@greenlightre.ky















GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.









CONSOLIDATED





BALANCE SHEETS









(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)





































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets























Investments





















Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value





$





387,144













$





258,890













Other investments









73,160

















73,293













Total investments









460,304

















332,183













Cash and cash equivalents









64,685

















51,082













Restricted cash and cash equivalents









584,402

















604,648













Reinsurance balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)









704,483

















619,401













Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)









85,790

















25,687













Deferred acquisition costs









82,249

















79,956













Unearned premiums ceded









29,545

















17,261













Other assets









4,765

















5,089















Total assets









$









2,016,223

















$









1,735,307

















Liabilities and equity

























Liabilities























Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves





$





860,969













$





661,554













Unearned premium reserves









324,551

















306,310













Reinsurance balances payable









105,892

















68,983













Funds withheld









21,878

















17,289













Other liabilities









6,305

















11,795













Debt









60,749

















73,281















Total liabilities













1,380,344





















1,139,212

















Shareholders' equity























Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,831,324) (2023: par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 35,336,732)





$





3,483













$





3,534













Additional paid-in capital









481,551

















484,532













Retained earnings









150,845

















108,029















Total shareholders' equity













635,879





















596,095

















Total liabilities and equity









$









2,016,223

















$









1,735,307

































































GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.









CONSOLIDATED





RESULTS OF OPERATIONS









(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)





































Three months ended December 31













Year ended December 31

















(Unaudited)





































2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Underwriting revenue







































Gross premiums written





$





143,756













$





112,338













$





698,335













$





636,810













Gross premiums ceded









(12,459





)













(7,022





)













(77,070





)













(42,762





)









Net premiums written









131,297

















105,316

















621,265

















594,048













Change in net unearned premium reserves









16,839

















32,129

















(1,311





)













(10,901





)









Net premiums earned





$





148,136













$





137,445













$





619,954













$





583,147















Underwriting related expenses







































Net loss and LAE incurred:





































Current year





$





(100,998





)









$





(75,228





)









$





(406,465





)









$





(348,798





)









Prior year









(21,747





)













(704





)













(20,804





)













(11,206





)









Net loss and LAE incurred









(122,745





)













(75,932





)













(427,269





)













(360,004





)









Acquisition costs









(38,549





)













(42,175





)













(176,775





)













(168,877





)









Underwriting expenses









(4,634





)













(5,541





)













(22,857





)













(19,587





)









Deposit interest expense, net









(208





)













(2,042





)













(1,228





)













(2,687





)











Net underwriting income (loss)









$









(18,000









)













$









11,755

















$









(8,175









)













$









31,992



















































Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas





$





(8,817





)









$





905













$





33,605













$





28,696













Net investment income









11,374

















13,230

















45,954

















43,408















Total investment income









$









2,557

















$









14,135

















$









79,559

















$









72,104



















































Corporate and other expenses





$





(3,043





)









$





(9,833





)









$





(16,377





)









$





(23,653





)









Foreign exchange gains (losses)









(8,851





)













3,905

















(5,606





)













11,566













Other income, net









—

















—

















—

















265













Interest expense









(1,009





)













(2,367





)













(5,836





)













(5,344





)









Income tax recovery (expense)









928

















11

















(749





)













(100





)











Net income









$









(27,418









)













$









17,606

















$









42,816

















$









86,830





















































Earnings per share







































Basic





$





(0.81





)









$





0.52













$





1.26













$





2.55













Diluted





$





(0.81





)









$





0.50













$





1.24













$





2.50



















































Underwriting ratios:







































Current year loss ratio









68.1





%













54.7





%













65.6





%













59.8





%









Prior year reserve development ratio









14.7





%













0.5





%













3.4





%













1.9





%









Loss ratio









82.8





%













55.2





%













69.0





%













61.7





%









Acquisition cost ratio









26.0





%













30.7





%













28.5





%













29.0





%









Composite ratio









108.8





%













85.9





%













97.5





%













90.7





%









Underwriting expense ratio









3.3





%













5.5





%













3.9





%













3.8





%









Combined ratio









112.1





%













91.4





%













101.4





%













94.5





%













































































The following tables present the Company’s results by segment and on a consolidated basis:













Segment results for three months ended December 31, 2024



















































Three months ended December 31, 2024:









Open Market













Innovations













Corporate













Total Consolidated











Gross premiums written





$





123,094













$





20,663













$





(1





)









$





143,756













Net premiums written





$





113,907













$





17,391













$





(1





)









$





131,297















Net premiums earned











127,783

















19,014

















1,339

















148,136













Net loss and LAE incurred









(105,307





)













(12,955





)













(4,483





)













(122,745





)









Acquisition costs









(32,539





)













(5,729





)













(281





)













(38,549





)









Other underwriting expenses









(3,901





)













(733





)













—

















(4,634





)









Deposit interest expense, net









(208





)













—

















—

















(208





)











Underwriting income (loss)











(14,172





)













(403





)













(3,425





)













(18,000





)









Net investment income (loss)









10,959

















(208





)













623

















11,374













Corporate and other expenses









—

















(429





)













(2,614





)













(3,043





)









Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas

























(8,817





)













(8,817





)









Foreign exchange losses

























(8,851





)













(8,851





)









Interest expense

























(1,009





)













(1,009





)











Income (loss) before income taxes











(3,213





)













(1,040





)













(24,093





)













(28,346





)

















































Underwriting ratios:









































Loss ratio









82.4





%













68.1





%













334.8





%













82.8





%









Acquisition cost ratio









25.5





%













30.1





%













21.0





%













26.0





%









Composite ratio









107.9





%













98.2





%













355.8





%













108.8





%









Underwriting expenses ratio









3.2





%













3.9





%













—





%













3.3





%









Combined ratio









111.1





%













102.1





%













355.8





%













112.1





%





























































































Segment results for three months ended December 31, 2023



















































Three months ended December 31, 2023:









Open Market













Innovations













Corporate













Total Consolidated











Gross premiums written





$





77,505













$





22,618













$





12,215













$





112,338













Net premiums written





$





72,094













$





20,995













$





12,227













$





105,316















Net premiums earned











101,889

















23,223

















12,333

















137,445













Net loss and LAE incurred









(53,006





)













(14,160





)













(8,766





)













(75,932





)









Acquisition costs









(32,789





)













(6,823





)













(2,563





)













(42,175





)









Other underwriting expenses









(4,835





)













(706





)













—

















(5,541





)









Deposit interest expense, net









(2,042





)













—

















—

















(2,042





)











Underwriting income (loss)











9,217

















1,534

















1,004

















11,755













Net investment income









8,230

















4,333

















667

















13,230













Corporate and other expenses









—

















(812





)













(9,021





)













(9,833





)









Income from investment in Solasglas

























905

















905













Foreign exchange gains

























3,905

















3,905













Interest expense

























(2,367





)













(2,367





)











Income (loss) before income taxes









$









17,447

















$









5,055

















$









(4,907









)













$









17,595





















































Underwriting ratios:







































Loss ratio









52.0





%













61.0





%













71.1





%













55.2





%









Acquisition cost ratio









32.2





%













29.4





%













20.8





%













30.7





%









Composite ratio









84.2





%













90.4





%













91.9





%













85.9





%









Underwriting expenses ratio









6.7





%













3.0





%













—





%













5.5





%









Combined ratio









90.9





%













93.4





%













91.9





%













91.4





%





























































































Segment results for year ended December 31, 2024





















































Year ended December 31, 2024:











Open Market













Innovations













Corporate













Total Consolidated











Gross premiums written





$





603,798













$





94,725













$





(188





)









$





698,335













Net premiums written









541,446

















80,016

















(197





)









$





621,265















Net premiums earned











511,922

















86,352

















21,680













$





619,954













Net loss and LAE incurred









(341,586





)













(51,939





)













(33,744





)









$





(427,269





)









Acquisition costs









(144,852





)













(27,151





)













(4,772





)









$





(176,775





)









Other underwriting expenses









(19,175





)













(3,682





)













—













$





(22,857





)









Deposit interest expense, net



(1)











(1,228





)













—

















—













$





(1,228





)











Underwriting income (loss)











5,081

















3,580

















(16,836





)









$





(8,175





)









Net investment income









42,629

















702

















2,623













$





45,954













Corporate and other expenses









—

















(2,445





)













(13,932





)









$





(16,377





)









Income from investment in Solasglas

























33,605

















33,605













Foreign exchange losses

























(5,606





)













(5,606





)









Interest expense

























(5,836





)













(5,836





)











Income (loss) before income taxes









$









47,710

















$









1,837

















$









(5,982









)













$









43,565





















































Underwriting ratios:







































Loss ratio









66.7





%













60.1





%













155.6





%













69.0





%









Acquisition cost ratio









28.3





%













31.4





%













22.0





%













28.5





%









Composite ratio









95.0





%













91.5





%













177.6





%













97.5





%









Underwriting expenses ratio









4.0





%













4.3





%













—





%













3.9





%









Combined ratio









99.0





%













95.8





%













177.6





%













101.4





%





























































Segment results for year ended December 31, 2023





















































Year ended December 31, 2023:











Open Market













Innovations













Corporate













Total Consolidated











Gross premiums written





$





504,435













$





88,602













$





43,773













$





636,810













Net premiums written









466,544

















83,608

















43,896













$





594,048















Net premiums earned











466,751

















71,769

















44,627













$





583,147













Net loss and LAE incurred









(262,290





)













(44,855





)













(52,859





)









$





(360,004





)









Acquisition costs









(136,356





)













(22,381





)













(10,140





)









$





(168,877





)









Other underwriting expenses









(16,827





)













(2,760





)













—













$





(19,587





)









Deposit interest expense, net









(2,687





)













—

















—













$





(2,687





)











Underwriting income (loss)











48,591

















1,773

















(18,372





)









$





31,992













Net investment income









37,351

















2,732

















3,325













$





43,408













Corporate and other expenses









—

















(3,080





)













(20,573





)









$





(23,653





)









Income from investment in Solasglas

























28,696

















28,696













Foreign exchange gains

























11,566

















11,566













Other income, net

























265

















265













Interest expense

























(5,344





)













(5,344





)











Income (loss) before income taxes









$









85,942

















$









1,425

















$









(437









)













$









86,930























































Underwriting ratios:









































Loss ratio









56.2





%













62.5





%













118.4





%













61.7





%









Acquisition cost ratio









29.2





%













31.2





%













22.7





%













29.0





%









Composite ratio









85.4





%













93.7





%













141.1





%













90.7





%









Underwriting expenses ratio









4.2





%













3.8





%













—





%













3.8





%









Combined ratio









89.6





%













97.5





%













141.1





%













94.5





%



























































































GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.









KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES











Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards (“non-GAAP financial measures”), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.





The key non-GAAP financial measure used in this news release is:







Fully diluted book value per share











This non-GAAP financial measure is described below.







Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share







Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.





We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.





We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options (assuming net exercise) and all outstanding restricted stock units, “RSUs”. We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.





The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













June 30, 2024













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Numerator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:















































Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP





$





635,879









$





663,418









$





634,020









$





624,458









$





596,095











Denominator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:















































Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as reported and denominator for basic book value per share









34,831,324













34,832,493













35,321,144













35,321,144













35,336,732









Add: In-the-money stock options



(1)



and all outstanding RSUs









590,001













602,013













594,612













585,334













264,870









Denominator for fully diluted book value per share









35,421,325













35,434,506













35,915,756













35,906,478













35,601,602























































Basic book value per share







$





18.26









$





19.05









$





17.95









$





17.68









$





16.87











Fully diluted book value per share







$





17.95









$





18.72









$





17.65









$





17.39









$





16.74











































































(1)



Assuming net exercise by the grantee.































































































































