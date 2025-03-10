Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Announces Segment Restructuring

Greenlight Capital Re reports mixed Q4 2024 results, restructuring segments, increasing premiums, but recording net loss and underwriting challenges.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, noting a significant restructuring of its reportable segments to focus on "Open Market" and "Innovations." The company experienced a 28% increase in gross premiums written in Q4 and a net underwriting loss of $18 million, attributed to increased reserves for aviation losses linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and various catastrophic events. For the full year, gross premiums rose by 9.7%, but the company also reported a net loss of $27.4 million for Q4 and $8.2 million for the year, against a backdrop of strengthening its organizational structure. The combined ratio reached 112.1% in Q4, influenced by losses from ongoing conflicts and natural disasters. CEO Greg Richardson expressed confidence in the company's future, aiming for improved shareholder value in 2025.
Potential Positives
- Gross premiums written increased 28.0% to $143.8 million in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, indicating strong demand for the company's insurance products.
- Fully diluted book value per share increased 7.2% to $17.95, reflecting positive growth in shareholder value over the year.
- The company reported a consistent upward trend in gross premiums written for the full year 2024, rising 9.7% to $698.3 million, demonstrating resilience in its business strategy despite challenging market conditions.
Potential Negatives
- Net underwriting loss of $18.0 million in Q4 2024, a significant decline compared to a net underwriting income of $11.8 million in Q4 2023.
- Combined ratio rose to 112.1% in Q4 2024 from 91.4% in Q4 2023, indicating worsening underwriting profitability.
- Net loss of $27.4 million, or $(0.81) per diluted ordinary share, as compared to net income of $17.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted ordinary share, highlighting a substantial drop in financial performance year-over-year.
FAQ
What are the financial results reported by Greenlight Re for Q4 2024?
Greenlight Re reported a net loss of $27.4 million for Q4 2024, driven by strong premium growth and an underwriting loss.
How has Greenlight Re restructured its reporting segments?
Effective December 31, 2024, Greenlight Re restructured into two reportable segments: Open Market and Innovations.
What challenges did Greenlight Re face in their investment program?
The investment program faced challenges post U.S. election results, but achieved a solid 9.8% return for the full-year 2024.
What is the combined ratio for Greenlight Re in 2024?
The combined ratio for 2024 was 101.4%, compared to 94.5% in 2023, highlighting increased underwriting losses.
When will Greenlight Re host a conference call to discuss financial results?
Greenlight Re will host a conference call on March 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss their results.
$GLRE Insider Trading Activity
$GLRE insiders have traded $GLRE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IAN ISAACS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $124,598.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GLRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $GLRE stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 465,262 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,513,668
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 273,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,727,815
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 136,935 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,917,090
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 95,801 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,341,214
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 77,195 shares (+74.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,080,730
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 73,317 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,026,438
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 68,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $931,066
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Effective December 31, 2024, the Company restructured its reportable segments to better align with its multi-pillar strategy. Moving forward, the Company will report financial results under two segments, Open Market and Innovations. Additionally, prior-period results have been revised to ensure consistency with the new reporting structure.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
(all comparisons are to
fourth quarter
2023
unless noted otherwise)
:
Gross premiums written increased 28.0% to $143.8 million;
Net premiums earned increased 7.8% to $148.1 million;
Net underwriting loss of $18.0 million, compared to net underwriting income of $11.8 million;
Combined ratio of 112.1%, compared to 91.4%;
Total investment income of $2.6 million, compared to $14.1 million; and
Net loss of $27.4 million, or $(0.81) per diluted ordinary share, compared to net income of $17.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted ordinary share.
The Company’s underwriting loss of $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by (i) strengthening of Open Market specialty reserves related to aviation losses from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, and (ii) catastrophe losses including Hurricane Milton, the Jeju Air plane crash, and other marine and energy related events. The combined ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 included 10.1% related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 11.9% related to catastrophes.
Full Year 2024 Highlights
(all comparisons are to full year 2023)
:
Gross premiums written increased 9.7% to $698.3 million;
Net premiums earned increased 6.3% to $620.0 million;
Net underwriting loss of $8.2 million compared to a net underwriting income of $32.0 million;
Combined ratio of 101.4%, compared to 94.5%;
Total investment income of $79.6 million, compared to $72.1 million;
Net income of $42.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted ordinary share, compared to $86.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted ordinary share; and
Fully diluted book value per share increased 7.2% to $17.95, from $16.74 at December 31, 2023.
The Company’s underwriting loss for 2024 was driven primarily by (i) strengthening of Open Market specialty reserves related to aviation losses from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, and (ii) catastrophe losses including the Baltimore Bridge collapse, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Jeju Air plane crash, and other marine and energy related events. The combined ratio for 2024 included 2.4% related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 9.3% related to catastrophes.
Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, “While our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 fell short of our expectations, we are proud of what we have accomplished during the year in terms of strengthening our organization, processes, and balance sheet. We are well positioned to deliver shareholder value in 2025 and beyond.”
David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “The fourth quarter was challenging for our investment program post U.S. election results. However, Solasglas’ 9.8% return for the full-year 2024 was solid in light of our conservative positioning, with a year-ending net exposure of 33%.”
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Earnings Call
Greenlight Re will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in details:
U.S. toll free 1-877-407-9753
International 1-201-493-6739
The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1703379&tp_key=8d103d18f7
A telephone replay will be available following the call through March 18, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13750849. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website,
www.greenlightre.com
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In presenting the Company’s results, management has included fully diluted book value per share as a financial measure that is not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This measure is referred to as a non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP measure may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes the measure allows for a more thorough understanding of the Company’s performance. The non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be used to monitor our results and should be considered in addition to, and not viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the measure to the most comparable GAAP figures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (the “Company”) within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company’s behalf. These risks and uncertainties include a downgrade or withdrawal of our A.M. Best ratings; any suspension or revocation of any of our licenses; losses from catastrophes; the loss of significant brokers; the performance of Solasglas Investments, LP; the carry values of our investments made under our Greenlight Re Innovations segment may differ significantly from those that would be used if we carried these investments at fair value; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.
About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.
Greenlight Re (
www.greenlightre.com
) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.
Investor Relations Contact
Karin Daly
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9623
IR@greenlightre.ky
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEETS
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Investments
Investment in related party investment fund, at fair value
$
387,144
$
258,890
Other investments
73,160
73,293
Total investments
460,304
332,183
Cash and cash equivalents
64,685
51,082
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
584,402
604,648
Reinsurance balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)
704,483
619,401
Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses)
85,790
25,687
Deferred acquisition costs
82,249
79,956
Unearned premiums ceded
29,545
17,261
Other assets
4,765
5,089
Total assets
$
2,016,223
$
1,735,307
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
$
860,969
$
661,554
Unearned premium reserves
324,551
306,310
Reinsurance balances payable
105,892
68,983
Funds withheld
21,878
17,289
Other liabilities
6,305
11,795
Debt
60,749
73,281
Total liabilities
1,380,344
1,139,212
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary share capital (par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 34,831,324) (2023: par value $0.10; issued and outstanding, 35,336,732)
$
3,483
$
3,534
Additional paid-in capital
481,551
484,532
Retained earnings
150,845
108,029
Total shareholders' equity
635,879
596,095
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,016,223
$
1,735,307
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31
Year ended December 31
(Unaudited)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Underwriting revenue
Gross premiums written
$
143,756
$
112,338
$
698,335
$
636,810
Gross premiums ceded
(12,459
)
(7,022
)
(77,070
)
(42,762
)
Net premiums written
131,297
105,316
621,265
594,048
Change in net unearned premium reserves
16,839
32,129
(1,311
)
(10,901
)
Net premiums earned
$
148,136
$
137,445
$
619,954
$
583,147
Underwriting related expenses
Net loss and LAE incurred:
Current year
$
(100,998
)
$
(75,228
)
$
(406,465
)
$
(348,798
)
Prior year
(21,747
)
(704
)
(20,804
)
(11,206
)
Net loss and LAE incurred
(122,745
)
(75,932
)
(427,269
)
(360,004
)
Acquisition costs
(38,549
)
(42,175
)
(176,775
)
(168,877
)
Underwriting expenses
(4,634
)
(5,541
)
(22,857
)
(19,587
)
Deposit interest expense, net
(208
)
(2,042
)
(1,228
)
(2,687
)
Net underwriting income (loss)
$
(18,000
)
$
11,755
$
(8,175
)
$
31,992
Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas
$
(8,817
)
$
905
$
33,605
$
28,696
Net investment income
11,374
13,230
45,954
43,408
Total investment income
$
2,557
$
14,135
$
79,559
$
72,104
Corporate and other expenses
$
(3,043
)
$
(9,833
)
$
(16,377
)
$
(23,653
)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
(8,851
)
3,905
(5,606
)
11,566
Other income, net
—
—
—
265
Interest expense
(1,009
)
(2,367
)
(5,836
)
(5,344
)
Income tax recovery (expense)
928
11
(749
)
(100
)
Net income
$
(27,418
)
$
17,606
$
42,816
$
86,830
Earnings per share
Basic
$
(0.81
)
$
0.52
$
1.26
$
2.55
Diluted
$
(0.81
)
$
0.50
$
1.24
$
2.50
Underwriting ratios:
Current year loss ratio
68.1
%
54.7
%
65.6
%
59.8
%
Prior year reserve development ratio
14.7
%
0.5
%
3.4
%
1.9
%
Loss ratio
82.8
%
55.2
%
69.0
%
61.7
%
Acquisition cost ratio
26.0
%
30.7
%
28.5
%
29.0
%
Composite ratio
108.8
%
85.9
%
97.5
%
90.7
%
Underwriting expense ratio
3.3
%
5.5
%
3.9
%
3.8
%
Combined ratio
112.1
%
91.4
%
101.4
%
94.5
%
The following tables present the Company’s results by segment and on a consolidated basis:
Segment results for three months ended December 31, 2024
Three months ended December 31, 2024:
Open Market
Innovations
Corporate
Total Consolidated
Gross premiums written
$
123,094
$
20,663
$
(1
)
$
143,756
Net premiums written
$
113,907
$
17,391
$
(1
)
$
131,297
Net premiums earned
127,783
19,014
1,339
148,136
Net loss and LAE incurred
(105,307
)
(12,955
)
(4,483
)
(122,745
)
Acquisition costs
(32,539
)
(5,729
)
(281
)
(38,549
)
Other underwriting expenses
(3,901
)
(733
)
—
(4,634
)
Deposit interest expense, net
(208
)
—
—
(208
)
Underwriting income (loss)
(14,172
)
(403
)
(3,425
)
(18,000
)
Net investment income (loss)
10,959
(208
)
623
11,374
Corporate and other expenses
—
(429
)
(2,614
)
(3,043
)
Income (loss) from investment in Solasglas
(8,817
)
(8,817
)
Foreign exchange losses
(8,851
)
(8,851
)
Interest expense
(1,009
)
(1,009
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(3,213
)
(1,040
)
(24,093
)
(28,346
)
Underwriting ratios:
Loss ratio
82.4
%
68.1
%
334.8
%
82.8
%
Acquisition cost ratio
25.5
%
30.1
%
21.0
%
26.0
%
Composite ratio
107.9
%
98.2
%
355.8
%
108.8
%
Underwriting expenses ratio
3.2
%
3.9
%
—
%
3.3
%
Combined ratio
111.1
%
102.1
%
355.8
%
112.1
%
Segment results for three months ended December 31, 2023
Three months ended December 31, 2023:
Open Market
Innovations
Corporate
Total Consolidated
Gross premiums written
$
77,505
$
22,618
$
12,215
$
112,338
Net premiums written
$
72,094
$
20,995
$
12,227
$
105,316
Net premiums earned
101,889
23,223
12,333
137,445
Net loss and LAE incurred
(53,006
)
(14,160
)
(8,766
)
(75,932
)
Acquisition costs
(32,789
)
(6,823
)
(2,563
)
(42,175
)
Other underwriting expenses
(4,835
)
(706
)
—
(5,541
)
Deposit interest expense, net
(2,042
)
—
—
(2,042
)
Underwriting income (loss)
9,217
1,534
1,004
11,755
Net investment income
8,230
4,333
667
13,230
Corporate and other expenses
—
(812
)
(9,021
)
(9,833
)
Income from investment in Solasglas
905
905
Foreign exchange gains
3,905
3,905
Interest expense
(2,367
)
(2,367
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
17,447
$
5,055
$
(4,907
)
$
17,595
Underwriting ratios:
Loss ratio
52.0
%
61.0
%
71.1
%
55.2
%
Acquisition cost ratio
32.2
%
29.4
%
20.8
%
30.7
%
Composite ratio
84.2
%
90.4
%
91.9
%
85.9
%
Underwriting expenses ratio
6.7
%
3.0
%
—
%
5.5
%
Combined ratio
90.9
%
93.4
%
91.9
%
91.4
%
Segment results for year ended December 31, 2024
Year ended December 31, 2024:
Open Market
Innovations
Corporate
Total Consolidated
Gross premiums written
$
603,798
$
94,725
$
(188
)
$
698,335
Net premiums written
541,446
80,016
(197
)
$
621,265
Net premiums earned
511,922
86,352
21,680
$
619,954
Net loss and LAE incurred
(341,586
)
(51,939
)
(33,744
)
$
(427,269
)
Acquisition costs
(144,852
)
(27,151
)
(4,772
)
$
(176,775
)
Other underwriting expenses
(19,175
)
(3,682
)
—
$
(22,857
)
Deposit interest expense, net
(1)
(1,228
)
—
—
$
(1,228
)
Underwriting income (loss)
5,081
3,580
(16,836
)
$
(8,175
)
Net investment income
42,629
702
2,623
$
45,954
Corporate and other expenses
—
(2,445
)
(13,932
)
$
(16,377
)
Income from investment in Solasglas
33,605
33,605
Foreign exchange losses
(5,606
)
(5,606
)
Interest expense
(5,836
)
(5,836
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
47,710
$
1,837
$
(5,982
)
$
43,565
Underwriting ratios:
Loss ratio
66.7
%
60.1
%
155.6
%
69.0
%
Acquisition cost ratio
28.3
%
31.4
%
22.0
%
28.5
%
Composite ratio
95.0
%
91.5
%
177.6
%
97.5
%
Underwriting expenses ratio
4.0
%
4.3
%
—
%
3.9
%
Combined ratio
99.0
%
95.8
%
177.6
%
101.4
%
Segment results for year ended December 31, 2023
Year ended December 31, 2023:
Open Market
Innovations
Corporate
Total Consolidated
Gross premiums written
$
504,435
$
88,602
$
43,773
$
636,810
Net premiums written
466,544
83,608
43,896
$
594,048
Net premiums earned
466,751
71,769
44,627
$
583,147
Net loss and LAE incurred
(262,290
)
(44,855
)
(52,859
)
$
(360,004
)
Acquisition costs
(136,356
)
(22,381
)
(10,140
)
$
(168,877
)
Other underwriting expenses
(16,827
)
(2,760
)
—
$
(19,587
)
Deposit interest expense, net
(2,687
)
—
—
$
(2,687
)
Underwriting income (loss)
48,591
1,773
(18,372
)
$
31,992
Net investment income
37,351
2,732
3,325
$
43,408
Corporate and other expenses
—
(3,080
)
(20,573
)
$
(23,653
)
Income from investment in Solasglas
28,696
28,696
Foreign exchange gains
11,566
11,566
Other income, net
265
265
Interest expense
(5,344
)
(5,344
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
85,942
$
1,425
$
(437
)
$
86,930
Underwriting ratios:
Loss ratio
56.2
%
62.5
%
118.4
%
61.7
%
Acquisition cost ratio
29.2
%
31.2
%
22.7
%
29.0
%
Composite ratio
85.4
%
93.7
%
141.1
%
90.7
%
Underwriting expenses ratio
4.2
%
3.8
%
—
%
3.8
%
Combined ratio
89.6
%
97.5
%
141.1
%
94.5
%
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
Management uses certain key financial measures, some of which are not prescribed under U.S. GAAP rules and standards (“non-GAAP financial measures”), to evaluate our financial performance, financial position, and the change in shareholder value. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in SEC Regulation G, is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented under U.S. GAAP. We believe that these measures, which may be calculated or defined differently by other companies, provide consistent and comparable metrics of our business performance to help shareholders understand performance trends and facilitate a more thorough understanding of the Company’s business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for those determined under U.S. GAAP.
The key non-GAAP financial measure used in this news release is:
Fully diluted book value per share
This non-GAAP financial measure is described below.
Fully Diluted Book Value Per Share
Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted book value per share over the long term. We use fully diluted book value as a financial measure in our incentive compensation plan.
We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick to monitor the shareholder value generated. Fully diluted book value per share may also help our investors, shareholders, and other interested parties form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry. Fully diluted book value per share should not be viewed as a substitute for the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, which in our view is the basic book value per share.
We calculate basic book value per share as (a) ending shareholders' equity, divided by (b) the total ordinary shares issued and outstanding, as reported in the consolidated financial statements. Fully diluted book value per share represents basic book value per share combined with any dilutive impact of in-the-money stock options (assuming net exercise) and all outstanding restricted stock units, “RSUs”. We believe these adjustments better reflect the ultimate dilution to our shareholders.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the fully diluted book value per share to basic book value per share (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure):
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Numerator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:
Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP
$
635,879
$
663,418
$
634,020
$
624,458
$
596,095
Denominator for basic and fully diluted book value per share:
Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as reported and denominator for basic book value per share
34,831,324
34,832,493
35,321,144
35,321,144
35,336,732
Add: In-the-money stock options
(1)
and all outstanding RSUs
590,001
602,013
594,612
585,334
264,870
Denominator for fully diluted book value per share
35,421,325
35,434,506
35,915,756
35,906,478
35,601,602
Basic book value per share
$
18.26
$
19.05
$
17.95
$
17.68
$
16.87
Fully diluted book value per share
$
17.95
$
18.72
$
17.65
$
17.39
$
16.74
(1)
Assuming net exercise by the grantee.
