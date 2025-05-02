Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

Greenlight Capital Re will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, with a call on May 8.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, after the market closes on May 7, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed via phone or webcast. There will be a telephone replay available until May 13, 2025. Greenlight Re specializes in multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, operating through regulated entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, as well as its Lloyd's platform. The company aims to achieve higher long-term returns through a non-traditional investment strategy and supports innovation in the insurance space through its Greenlight Re Innovations unit.

Potential Positives

The announcement includes a specific date and time for the upcoming financial results release, indicating transparency and timely communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with stakeholders, providing an opportunity for real-time discussion of financial performance and strategic direction.

The mention of Greenlight Re Innovations highlights the company's commitment to supporting technology in the (re)insurance space, signaling a forward-looking approach and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not include any preliminary financial results or expectations, which may lead to investor concern about the company's performance.

The press release lacks detail regarding the anticipated financial results, potentially increasing uncertainty among stakeholders.

There is no mention of any significant achievements or changes since the last reporting period, which may indicate stagnation or lack of growth.

FAQ

When will Greenlight Re release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Greenlight Re is set to release its financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the Greenlight Reearnings call

To join theearnings call you can dial 1-877-407-9753 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-201-493-6739 (international).

What is the date and time of theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill occur on May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find the replay of theearnings call

The replay will be available until May 13, 2025, by calling 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international).

What services does Greenlight Re provide?

Greenlight Re offers multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through regulated entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland.

$GLRE Insider Trading Activity

$GLRE insiders have traded $GLRE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN JOSEPH OREILLY (Head of Innovations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,799 shares for an estimated $112,000 .

. SHERRY DIAZ (Controller) sold 4,416 shares for an estimated $0

FARAMARZ ROMER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,558 shares for an estimated $0

THOMAS JAMES CURNOCK (Group CUO) sold 32,946 shares for an estimated $0

RICHARD PAUL STROMMER (Chief Actuary) sold 4,139 shares for an estimated $0

$GLRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $GLRE stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (the "Company" or "Greenlight Re"), a multiline property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. A live conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.







Conference Call Details







To participate in the Greenlight Re First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at:









U.S. toll free





1-877-407-9753









International





1-201-493-6739





















The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:







https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1714274&tp_key=429d07a808







A telephone replay will be available following the call through May 13, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13752944. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website,



www.greenlightre.com



.







About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.







Greenlight Re (



www.greenlightre.com



) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.







Investor Relations Contact







Karin Daly





Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.





(212) 836-9623







IR@greenlightre.ky





