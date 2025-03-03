Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 10, 2025

Greenlight Capital Re plans to release Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 10, 2025, with a following conference call.

Full Release



GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (the "Company" or "Greenlight Re"), a multiline property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the market closes on Monday, March 10, 2025. A live conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.







Conference Call Details







To participate in the Greenlight Re Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at:





U.S. toll free 1-877-407-9753





International 1-201-493-6739





The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:







https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1703379&tp_key=8d103d18f7







A telephone replay will be available following the call through March 18, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13750849. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website,



www.greenlightre.com



.







About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.







Greenlight Re (



www.greenlightre.com



) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.







Investor Relations Contact







Karin Daly





Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.





(212) 836-9623







IR@greenlightre.ky





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.