GreenLight Biosciences, Epivax Ink Collaboration Deal To Develop Personalized Cancer Vaccines

January 09, 2023 — 08:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, PBC (GRNA), and EpiVax Therapeutics Inc, announced Monday that they have signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize personalized mRNA-based vaccine candidates for cancers.

Under this collaboration, the companies will design and develop new personalized mRNA cancer vaccine candidates using GreenLight and EpiVax Therapeutics technology platforms.

EpiVax Therapeutics has developed a proprietary computational tool for precision immunotherapy, Ancer. GreenLight's mRNA design, formulation and manufacturing expertise is currently applied to research and develop mRNA vaccine candidates. Together, GreenLight and EpiVax Therapeutics will leverage their respective expertise and jointly develop and commercialize potential novel personalized mRNA-based vaccine candidates for a wide range of oncology indications.

