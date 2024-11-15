News & Insights

Stocks

Greenlane reports Q3 EPS ($2.28) vs. ($1.91) last year

November 15, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $4M vs. $11.8M last year. “During the third quarter, we continued to make progress on strengthening our product strategy and roadmap, enhancing our sales team structure and compensation arrangement, and further extracting operating efficiencies across the enterprise,” said Barbara Sher, CEO for Greenlane (GNLN). “We continue to see evidence that our efforts to reposition the business over the last six months have been proving successful. As we enter the next phase of our transformation, we are evolving our product portfolio with the addition of health, safety and wellness products that we believe can broaden our market opportunities and grow revenue. We are working to enhance our cash flow profile and remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet and the Company’s foundation to support long-term, sustainable, profitability and growth in the future.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GNLN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNLN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.