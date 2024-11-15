Greenlane reports Q3 EPS ($2.28) vs. ($1.91) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $4M vs. $11.8M last year. “During the third quarter, we continued to make progress on strengthening our product strategy and roadmap, enhancing our sales team structure and compensation arrangement, and further extracting operating efficiencies across the enterprise,” said Barbara Sher, CEO for Greenlane (GNLN). “We continue to see evidence that our efforts to reposition the business over the last six months have been proving successful. As we enter the next phase of our transformation, we are evolving our product portfolio with the addition of health, safety and wellness products that we believe can broaden our market opportunities and grow revenue. We are working to enhance our cash flow profile and remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet and the Company’s foundation to support long-term, sustainable, profitability and growth in the future.”

