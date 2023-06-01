Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Price Target Decreased by 47.46% to 0.59

The average one-year price target for Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) has been revised to 0.59 / share. This is an decrease of 47.46% from the prior estimate of 1.12 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.30 to a high of 1.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 113.27% from the latest reported closing price of 0.28 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 1,926K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,246K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing a decrease of 29.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRN by 21.81% over the last quarter.

GMOYX - GMO Resource Transition Fund Class VI holds 520K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

