Greenlane Renewables Reports Strong Q3 with Revenue Growth

November 07, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

Greenlane Renewables Inc (TSE:GRN) has released an update.

Greenlane Renewables reported a strong financial performance for Q3 2024, with a cash balance boost to $15.4 million and a 10% increase in revenue compared to last year. Despite challenges in signing new contracts, the company remains optimistic about its role in the renewable natural gas market and its streamlined corporate structure aiding future growth.

