Greenlane Holdings Names Jason Hitchcock CEO

February 18, 2026 — 08:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN), Wednesday announced the appointment of Jason Hitchcock as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Most recently, Hitchcock served as Head of Business Development at thirdweb, a leading open-source Web3 developer tools and infrastructure platform.

Commenting about his appointment, Hitchcock said, "I'm excited to lead Greenlane's strategy to accumulate BERA and put our treasury to work within Berachain's Proof of Liquidity ecosystem."

In the pre-market hours, GNLN is trading at $0.8040, down 6.66 percent on the Nasdaq.

