Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. (GTEC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.7 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $2.1 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $29.3 million from $24.6 million last year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

