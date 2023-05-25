Greenland Technologies CEO Share Purchase Shows Confidence That's Been Noticed by Analysts

A recent development that caught the attention of investors Wednesday was the announcement that Greenland Technologies (US:GTEC) CEO Raymond Wang purchased more shares of GTEC stock in the approved trading window post first-quarter results.

The market responded positively to the buying, with investors pushing the Nasdaq-traded GTEC share price up 18.8% in trading on Wednesday. Despite the rally, shares continue to trade more than 80% below their 2019 initial listing price of $10.

According to the Fintel insider trading report for GTEC, Wang bought 66,500 ordinary shares of the company in a trade that occurred on May 22.

The CEO paid an average purchase price of $1.497 per share with the total transaction valued at around $100,000. This move has not only boosted investor sentiment but also increased Wang's direct share count ownership to a total of 186,500 shares, valued at around $341,000 at Wednesday's closing price.

Wang now owns about 1.5% of the float while Fintel estimates that insiders own about 56.79% of GTECs total float. The platform also highlights other stocks with officer buying activity in its Insider Trading Tracker Report.

Significant Progress

In last week's earnings call, Wang highlighted the significant progress made by the company over the past year. The expansion of operations and footprint in the electric industrial vehicles sector, particularly with the HEVI division, was a key driver of success. Furthermore, Wang highlighted how the group strategically bolstered its balance sheet with opportunistic financing, laying a solid foundation for future growth.

Greenland Technologies recently reported its first-quarter results, which showcased impressive achievements. The company achieved record-high gross margins of 24.9% and while sales were lower year-on-year to $22.1 million, they posted the highest level in three quarters.

The firm develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China.

Sales for the company were hurt in 2022 by the severe COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns which killed demand for the transmission business in China. Despite having these challenges, GTEC has shown a strong recovery of sales performance with Wang expecting “demand to improve in the second half and continues to anticipate revenue growth for the core transmission business in 2023”.

On the bottom line, the company remained profitable and generated positive net income of around $1.5 million or 11 cents per share.

The cash flow analysis table and chat below from Fintel highlights the businesses return to positive cash flow generation with the best operating momentum that has not been seen since 2020.

HEVI Division Potential

Greenland Technologies' HEVI division has been instrumental in driving growth, and the company has announced additional contracts for HEVI equipment demonstrations.

The expansion of product demonstrations has met increased demand, with positive feedback leading to the extension of the United Rentals program. Moreover, Greenland Technologies is engaged in discussions with multiple equipment rental companies and municipalities.

These initiatives provide potential customers with a low-risk opportunity to experience the benefits of HEVI products, which bodes well for future sales.

Possible Undervaluation

Considering the growth potential, the company’s 6x price-to-earnings ratio could be seen as undervalued, especially considering the challenging operating environment caused by COVID-19.

As the COVID-related headwinds subside and the HEVI division gains traction, the outlook for Greenland Technologies becomes even more promising.

Moreover, the company's balance sheet remains solid, with significant cash reserves, short-term investments, and improved cash flow from operations.

The chart below shows GTEC’s declining PE ratio since listing:

Analyst Opinions

Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio thinks that GTEC’s core segment should see a solid resumption in revenue growth trends as the year progresses, given recent restrictions came to an end.

Margins are expected to also benefit from easing supply chain pressures and freight costs. The analyst thinks GTEC’s valuation continues to look attractive and kept his ‘buy’ call and $6 target price on the stock.

Fintel’s consensus target price of $9.69 suggests analysts think the stock rise more than 5x next year back towards its initial listing price.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

