Greenland Resources Supports Canada’s Arctic Consulate Move

Greenland Resources Inc. (TSE:MOLY) has released an update.

Greenland Resources Inc. applauds Canada’s decision to enhance Arctic relations by opening a consulate in Greenland, which aligns with the company’s strategic interests in securing funding for its environmentally focused molybdenum project. The Malmbjerg project aims to supply a significant portion of the EU’s molybdenum needs, contributing to the green energy transition.

