Greenland Resources Advances Molybdenum Project

December 03, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Greenland Resources Inc. (TSE:MOLY) has released an update.

Greenland Resources Inc. has submitted an updated Environmental Impact Assessment for its Malmbjerg Molybdenum Project, showcasing significant environmental and sustainability advancements. The project promises lower CO2 emissions and a high-quality product with new mine design, highlighting a commitment to environmental care and regulatory compliance.

For further insights into TSE:MOLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

