Greenland Minerals shares slump after rare earths mine setback

Adds details on legislation, background

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Greenland Minerals GGG.AX nosedived about 38% on Friday, as trading resumed after a two-day halt when Greenland's parliament decided to ban uranium mining and stop development of the Australian firm's Kuannersuit rare earths mine.

The company saidin a statement it was seeking clarity on how the new legislation, passed on Tuesday, would affect existing approvals for the Kuannersuit project, also known as Kvanefjeld,and whether modifications to the project would be required.

The miner was on track to gain final approval for the project under the previous government, but has faced setbacks since the Inuit Ataqatigiit party came to power in April after campaigning to ban uranium mining and halt the project.

Kvanefjeld contains a large deposit of rare earth metals but also radioactive uranium, which many fear will harm the country's environment.

Mining companies have been pushing for rights to search for rare earth minerals in Greenland, which the U.S. Geological Survey says has the world's biggest undeveloped deposits of the metals.

Greenland Minerals shares were set for their worst session since April 8.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.