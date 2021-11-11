GGG

Greenland Minerals seeks clarity on new legislation to ban uranium mining

Harish Sridharan Reuters
Greenland Minerals on Friday said it is seeking clarity on how Greenland's new legislation to ban uranium mining and cease development of the Australian company's Kuannersuit mine will modify approvals that have already been received.

The miner was on track to gain final approval for the Kuannersuit project under the island's previous government, but has faced setbacks since the Inuit Ataqatigiit party came to power in April after campaigning to ban uranium mining and halt the project.

