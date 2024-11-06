News & Insights

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Reveals Board Composition

November 06, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings (HK:0337) has released an update.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings announces the composition of its board of directors, highlighting key figures such as Mr. LUO Weifeng as Chairman and CEO. The board comprises both executive and independent non-executive directors who will serve on various committees like audit, nomination, and remuneration, ensuring a balanced governance structure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

