“Greeniums” Could Mean Bubble for ESG

Larry Swedroe, Chief Research Officer for Buckingham Strategic Wealth, said investors are paying for elevated valuations due to the huge swell in inflows to ESG and the ‘greenium’ on assets. He calls for ESG to continue to outperform before leveling off and underperforming afterward. Swedroe has been criticized for this thought process because of the success of sin stocks, but he contends sin stock success has really been due to outside factors. The best thing to do in the short run according to Swedroe is to perform the fundamental value analysis but check ESG criteria afterward to get an extra boost in price.



Finsum: If greeniums are due to greenwashing, ESG could be in dangerous territory when regulation inevitably shows up.

