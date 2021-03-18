Greenium yields to premium momentum

By Robert Hogg, Malicka Danna Sielinou

LONDON, Mar 18 (IFR) - A green label proved insufficient to combat the need for companies to pay premiums to access the euro corporate market on Thursday, as Finnish renewable fuel refiner Neste and Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane joined the ranks of recent issuers in offering concessions for their new issues.

"Tough deals I’d say," said a banker. "I would say marketed deals are still doing better than the intra-day stuff."

Neste's €500m March 2028 green bond, run by Barclays, Citigroup, and Nordea, was first marketed to investors on March 16. The offering was seen as a test of demand for green bonds from a company that is still active in petroleum products although the majority of its business is geared towards the production of environmentally friendly sources of energy.

The notion of a company that is still active in petroleum products issuing green bonds could have jarred, but the green bond market has become increasingly open to issuers from what could be considered ‘browner’ sectors.

"I hear some people had an issue with the green element, some Finnish investors are not keen on money coming from brown assets, I don’t think they get the full benefit of green element," said a second banker. "I think you could debate whether an SLB format would be a stronger format for a company like this."

Neste’sESG credentials, though, appear impressive and its business is skewed significantly towards renewables. In 2019, 82% of the company’s profits came from renewable products, according to Cicero.

Neste will use proceeds from the bond to finance projects that fall under the category “eco-efficient and circular economy adapted products, production technologies and processes”. What this means in practice is that the majority of funds will be invested in facilities that produce renewable fuels, according to Cicero.

"This isn’t really comparable to fossil fuel oil refineries," said a third banker. "With everyone having very ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, Neste offers a very effective solution. There was a meaningful amount of investors who participated with their ESG funds, and there was a lot of representatives from those funds when we did the roadshow. There was a fair amount of local investors [involved]."

Good time to come

Neste was able to reach the upper end of its size target, while books peaked above €1.6bn.

Fair value for Neste was tougher to call than for Ferrovie given it was Neste's first green bond. The first banker put it at swaps plus 95bp-100bp, while Jakob Magnussen, global head of credit research at Danske Bank, saw it at 85bp.

Neste's 2024s were seen by leads at 68bp.

Pricing on the new note, first marketed at 135bp area, was trimmed down to 105bp, with the book holding together throughout.

"It looks like a solid trade," said the second banker. "I saw fair value a bit tighter [than landing], then again it’s unrated and [Neste bonds] have been illiquid, so it’s tricky to tell where this bond should come and how much of a premium they should pay. I would have expected something in the 90s as an outcome."

The third banker said it was a successful issue for the company which taps the market every two or three years.

"They thought it was a good time to come to the market," he said. "They have quite a big capex spend over the coming years given the growth of the industry, they are in the process of building new renewable fuel refineries, a process which takes on average four years."

Tricky market

For Ferrovie which was bringing its first green bond since a €700m 1.125% July 2026 trade sold in 2019, the going was also slow.

"Given it was green and the sheer absolute low spread it came at, I thought that was okay even if it didn’t look the best in terms of parameters and price tension from start to end," said a fourth banker.

The final book for the €1bn March 2028 was above €1.6bn. The 2019 trade saw demand top €2.4bn.

"The books seem pretty average," said the fourth banker.

"It’s indicative of the market that we are in: it continues to be a very tricky market and people need to realise that it’s not as easy to find where to start transactions, to fully assess the level of risk premium it will require to clear a transaction. It’s a very particular market where investors are finding values in some places and clearly with transactions like these, we see they are not finding value in a lot of the low spread products."

Bankers put fair value for the new issue, Ferrovie's third green bond, around 50bp. The 1.125% July 2026s have tightened substantially from 128bp at issue to 46bp, according to Tradeweb.

The note was first marketed via Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, IMI-IntesaSanpaolo, ING, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Markets, Santander and UniCredit at swaps plus 70bp area, with 10bp then cut from pricing for a launch at 60bp.

Ferrovie is one of the largest industrial groups in Italy and manages rail and road networks and transport services, similar to what Deutsche Bahn does albeit with very different credit ratings. Ferrovie, rated BBB/BBB-, has a negative outlook from S&P and a stable outlook from Fitch. Deutsche Bahn is rated Aa1/AA-.

Proceeds of the bond will be used to renew passenger rolling stock for regional and high-speed services in Italy and Europe.

S&P said in February that its negative outlook indicated that the rating agency could lower the ratings by one notch if the losses generated by the pandemic are more severe than anticipated, without sufficient government support, or if the group's liquidity deteriorates, for example if the company does not replace its RCF within the next few months.

The €2bn RCF expires in July 2021, S&P said.

In February, Ferrovie received board approval to issue up to €2.9bn of of new bonds and other medium/long-term funding instruments. Approval was also given to increase the EMTN programme up to €9bn from €7bn.

Looking ahead, the fourth banker said that the pipeline looks threadbare.

"We’re not having that supply to point to why certain transactions aren’t getting a lot of demand," he said. "It’s very hard to pinpoint why the market is not stronger, things seem to be getting done at an average level."

Alternative asset management and investment firm Tikehau Capital (BBB-) is holding European fixed income investor calls from Friday ahead of a 10-year euro senior unsecured sustainable benchmark.

(Reporting by Robert Hogg and Malicka Sielinou, editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)

