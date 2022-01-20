'Greenium' on green bonds is important - German debt agency official

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The premium investors pay to get hold of scarce green bonds is something Germany's debt agency pays attention to, a senior debt official said on Thursday.

Germany, the euro area's benchmark sovereign bond issuer, sold its first green bond in 2020.

Bonds sold to fund environmentally-beneficial projects have tended to command higher prices and lower yields than conventional bonds, with the differential dubbed the 'greenium.'

"We really do care very much because it is one of our key points," Christian Wellner, head of strategy at Germany's Finanzagentur said during an OMFIF debate on the outlook for European sovereign borrowing.

