Greenidge Terminates $12.1 Mln Spartanburg Land Sale As Buyer Withdraws

(RTTNews) - Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) announced that Data Journey LLC has exercised its right to terminate a $12.1 million purchase agreement for 152 acres in Spartanburg, South Carolina, including associated power rights.

Under prior side agreements, Greenidge will retain $400,000 in non-refundable deposits, continue marketing the property, and had the option to cancel the deal after the August 25, 2025 deadline.

CEO Jordan Kovler said the company remains focused on securing long-term power rights for the property and pursuing opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

Monday, GREE closed at $1.33, down 3.27%, and is trading after hours at $1.31, down 1.50%, on the NasdaqGS.

