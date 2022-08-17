Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$5.13 Price Target

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$31m missing analyst predictions by 7.8%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of US$2.61 per share, much larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:GREE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Greenidge Generation Holdings' two analysts is for revenues of US$153.5m in 2022, which would reflect an okay 3.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 68% to US$0.35. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$153.5m and losses of US$0.35 per share in 2022.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 23% to US$5.13, with the ongoing losses seemingly weighing on sentiment, despite no real changes to the earnings forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Greenidge Generation Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 6.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 277% over the past year. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Greenidge Generation Holdings.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Greenidge Generation Holdings' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Greenidge Generation Holdings that we have uncovered.

