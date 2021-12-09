Greenidge Generation: A Diverse Crypto Story

Greenidge Generation (GREE) is one of the most interesting stories in the crypto world that we’ve seen during this bull market. Nonetheless, I am currently neutral on the stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Greenidge owns a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and 106 MW power generation facility in the town of Torrey, New York. The company, in theory, enjoys significant competitive advantages, including low fixed costs, an efficient mining fleet, in-house operational expertise, and low power costs due to its access to the Millennium Pipeline price hub. This proximately provides relatively low market rates for natural gas.

The company started bitcoin mining in 2018 and had 32 MW of mining capacity as of the end of Q2. The company’s goal is to expand to 500 MW of mining capacity by 2025. On September 15th, Greenidge placed an order for 10,000 S19j Pro bitcoin miners from Bitmain in order to facilitate this expansion. These mining computers will soon be utilized at a new location to begin development in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

EPA Involvement May Create a Material Risk

In early September, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D) from New York called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to get involved in deciding if Greenridge can keep operating its power generation plant. The Senator said those operations “pose a potentially significant risk to the ecological sustainability of New York’s Finger Lakes region.” She added that she wants the EPA to fully assess the potential consequences of the plant’s bitcoin mining operations and its effect on local emissions and air quality.

Greenridge management replied that their permit is already complete and that “Even if our facility were to run at its full permitted capacity, our potential emissions equate to only approximately 0.23% of the State’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for 2030 under the CLCPA.”

Even if this particular issue is resolved, it’s possible that all bitcoin miners around the world will continue to be scrutinized by regulators and the general public due to their intense levels of energy usage.

Financials

Greenidge’s path to profitability and free cash flow is highly dependent on the price of Bitcoin. A chart provided by the company earlier this year states the following level of EBITDA based on the price of Bitcoin and various hashrates:

2022 EBITDA Bitcoin price

$79 million $30,000

$146 million $49,000

$187 million $60,000

$294 million $90,000

There was no comment by the company on what happens if Bitcoin falls below $30,000 as it did in July of this year.

One interesting benefit of the Support.com merger was that Greenidge could garner a potential $147 million in net operating loss carryforwards from Support.com. This may provide an important boost to free cash flow when the company does reach after-tax profitability.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Greenidge has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. At $50, the average Greenidge price target implies 194.5% upside potential.

Conclusion

The faith among Bitcoin believers is unwavering. The diehards are convinced that the digital currency is a superior and safer store of value and hedge against fiat currency inflation. Greenidge also believes it has many strong fundamental characteristics.

These include scarcity, durability, verifiability, portability, divisibility, and recognizability, just to name a few. The fact that any government or individual can’t control it is a strong selling point and a libertarian dream. Regulated perhaps, but not controlled.

Even though I believe Bitcoin will go much lower than current prices as risk assets continue to sell off, GREE stock may have a mix of businesses that may offset each other or act as a hedge.

Greenidge may have a bright future if the Bitcoin dream stays alive. But it may be best to wait for the current risk-off market selling to subside before starting a position in GREE stock.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

