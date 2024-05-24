GreenHy2 Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Tempo Australia Ltd (AU:H2G) has released an update.

At GreenHy2 Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting, all proposed resolutions were passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, a leader in renewable energy solutions and hydrogen storage, continues to advance in the clean energy sector. Detailed proxy voting results were released in compliance with corporate regulations.

