GreenHy2 Sets Date for 2024 AGM

May 23, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Tempo Australia Ltd (AU:H2G) has released an update.

GreenHy2 Limited, an Australian leader in renewable energy solutions and solid state hydrogen storage, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on May 24, 2024. The AGM will feature a presentation by the Chairman and Managing Director, detailing the company’s innovations and commitment to reducing carbon footprints. Shareholders and interested parties can find further details and contact information for the company’s executive team.

