GREENHY2 LIMITED Eyes Expansion with New Securities

GREENHY2 LIMITED, an entity listed on the ASX with issuer code H2G, has announced the application for quotation of 9,000,000 new ordinary fully paid securities. The application, detailed in Appendix 2A, follows previously announced market transactions and will be quoted from May 23, 2024. This move signals potential growth and invites investor interest in the company’s expanding market presence.

