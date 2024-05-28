GREENHY2 LIMITED Expands Equity Base

Tempo Australia Ltd (AU:H2G) has released an update.

GREENHY2 LIMITED, an entity listed on the ASX with issuer code H2G, has announced the issue of a new tranche of unquoted equity securities. This issuance includes various classes of Performance Rights, with a total of over 26 million securities to be issued or transferred as of May 24, 2024. The move represents a significant expansion of GREENHY2’s equity base.

