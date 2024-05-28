GreenHy2 Director’s Holdings Surge Post-AGM

Tempo Australia Ltd (AU:H2G) has released an update.

GreenHy2 Limited Director Paul Dalgleish has reported significant changes in his holdings, acquiring over 23 million Class B and C Performance Rights, while maintaining his existing shares through direct and indirect interests. The adjustment in his interest follows shareholder approval at the company’s 2024 AGM, reflecting a notable shift in a key insider’s stake in the company.

For further insights into AU:H2G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.