GreenHy2 Director Bolsters Stake with Performance Rights

William Howard, a director of GreenHy2 Limited, has significantly increased his stake in the company by acquiring 1.4 million Class D and 1.4 million Class E Performance Rights, while maintaining a substantial indirect interest through 4,155,307 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares. The transaction, approved at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflects a notable change in the director’s interest, signaling potential insider confidence in GreenHy2’s future.

