GREENHY2 Cancels Millions of Performance Rights

May 21, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Tempo Australia Ltd (AU:H2G) has released an update.

GREENHY2 LIMITED has announced the cancellation of 31,267,719 performance rights as of May 22, 2024, following an agreement between the entity and the holders. The official date of the announcement was May 21, 2024, which could influence the company’s stock performance.

