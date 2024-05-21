GREENHY2 Cancels Millions of Performance Rights

Tempo Australia Ltd (AU:H2G) has released an update.

GREENHY2 LIMITED has announced the cancellation of 31,267,719 performance rights as of May 22, 2024, following an agreement between the entity and the holders. The official date of the announcement was May 21, 2024, which could influence the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:H2G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.