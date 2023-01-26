Greenhouse Funds LLLP Cuts Stake in EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

Fintel reports that Greenhouse Funds LLLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of EVO Payments Inc (EVOP). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.42MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -22.77% Downside

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for EVO Payments is $26.18. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of -22.77% from its latest reported closing price of $33.90.

The projected annual revenue for EVO Payments is $634MM, an increase of 18.16%. The projected annual EPS is $1.33, an increase of 9,731.69%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVO Payments Inc. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 14.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVO Payments Inc is 0.3487%, an increase of 19.3628%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 61,778,978 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Advisory Inc holds 5,785,948 shares representing 11.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,409,150 shares, representing a decrease of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVOP by 36.49% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management Llc holds 1,932,910 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857,123 shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVOP by 38.54% over the last quarter.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC holds 1,527,671 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 1,432,757 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,932 shares, representing an increase of 96.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVOP by 3,240.66% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. holds 1,362,900 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729,397 shares, representing a decrease of 26.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVOP by 15.75% over the last quarter.

EVO Payments Inc Background Information

EVO Payments, Inc. is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

