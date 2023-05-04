Greenhill (GHL) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Greenhill said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 6.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenhill. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHL is 0.12%, an increase of 21.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.22% to 10,338K shares. The put/call ratio of GHL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenhill is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 99.35% from its latest reported closing price of 6.14.

The projected annual revenue for Greenhill is 286MM, an increase of 17.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Management holds 2,337K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 34.85% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 691K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 47.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 578K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 55.75% over the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 558K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 520K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing a decrease of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 31.83% over the last quarter.

Greenhill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto

