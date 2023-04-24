Greenhill (FRA:GH3) Price Target Decreased by 16.45% to 10.27

The average one-year price target for Greenhill (FRA:GH3) has been revised to 10.27 / share. This is an decrease of 16.45% from the prior estimate of 12.29 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.35 to a high of 17.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.94% from the latest reported closing price of 6.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenhill. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 20.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GH3 is 0.12%, an increase of 31.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.99% to 10,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Management holds 2,337K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH3 by 34.85% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 691K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH3 by 47.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 578K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH3 by 55.75% over the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 558K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH3 by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 520K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing a decrease of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH3 by 31.83% over the last quarter.

