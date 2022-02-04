Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) insiders sold US$2.6m worth of stock last year which shareholders may not want to overlook

While Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 15%, they shouldn't let their guards down. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$2.6m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Greenhill

The President and Co-Head of U.S. M&A, Kevin Costantino, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$14.79 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$18.35. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 79% of Kevin Costantino's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.0m for 124.03k shares. On the other hand they divested 175.93k shares, for US$2.6m. In total, Greenhill insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GHL Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Greenhill Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Greenhill insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Chairman & CEO Scott Bok spent US$795k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Greenhill

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Greenhill insiders own about US$89m worth of shares. That equates to 27% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Greenhill Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Greenhill insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Greenhill that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: Greenhill may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.