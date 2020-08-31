Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that GHL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.29, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHL was $11.29, representing a -51.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.08 and a 55.08% increase over the 52 week low of $7.28.

GHL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). GHL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports GHL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -222%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

