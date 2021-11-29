Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that GHL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.09, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHL was $18.09, representing a -9.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.09 and a 63.86% increase over the 52 week low of $11.04.

GHL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). GHL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.2. Zacks Investment Research reports GHL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.24%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ghl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GHL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GHL as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 8.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GHL at 1.21%.

