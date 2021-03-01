Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that GHL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHL was $15.09, representing a -9.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.60 and a 107.28% increase over the 52 week low of $7.28.

GHL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). GHL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03. Zacks Investment Research reports GHL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.15%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.