Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that GHL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.29, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHL was $17.29, representing a -13.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.09 and a 94.05% increase over the 52 week low of $8.91.

GHL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). GHL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports GHL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.29%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

