Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that GHL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.69, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHL was $13.69, representing a -40.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.08 and a 88.05% increase over the 52 week low of $7.28.

GHL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). GHL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.63. Zacks Investment Research reports GHL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -166%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

