Greenheart Group Alters Share Registrar Office

November 27, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Greenheart Group (HK:0094) has released an update.

Greenheart Group Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective December 31, 2024. This shift is important for shareholders as it affects where share transfers and certificate collections will be handled. Investors should note the new arrangements to ensure smooth processing of their transactions.

