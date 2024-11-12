News & Insights

Stocks

GreenFirst Reports Strong Q3 with Strategic Moves

November 12, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) has released an update.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. showcased a notable turnaround in its third-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $14.8 million, bolstered by favorable duty recoveries and a strategic rights offering. Despite challenges in the lumber market, the company strategically positioned itself for growth with key financial maneuvers and leadership changes.

For further insights into TSE:GFP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICLTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.