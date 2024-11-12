GreenFirst Reports Strong Q3 with Strategic Moves

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) has released an update.
GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. showcased a notable turnaround in its third-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $14.8 million, bolstered by favorable duty recoveries and a strategic rights offering. Despite challenges in the lumber market, the company strategically positioned itself for growth with key financial maneuvers and leadership changes.
