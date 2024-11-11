News & Insights

GreenFirst Plans Major Investment to Boost Lumber Production

November 11, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) has released an update.

GreenFirst Forest Products is ramping up its strategic capital expenditure plan to boost its position in the lumber industry despite current low lumber prices. With planned investments of around $50 million, the company aims to increase production by 20% and reduce costs by 10%, setting itself up as a leading, low-cost lumber producer in North America.

