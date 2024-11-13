GreenFirst Forest Products Reports Q3 2024 Earnings

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. ( (ICLTF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. presented to its investors.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., a Toronto-based company, operates primarily in the forestry sector, focusing on the production and marketing of spruce-pine-fir lumber products for residential and commercial construction. The company recently completed a spin-out of its paper mill operations to Kap Corporation. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, GreenFirst reported net sales of $70.8 million, a slight increase from the previous year. The company’s operating earnings reached $12.1 million, reflecting strategic adjustments and improved financial management. However, net income was impacted by losses from discontinued operations, resulting in a comprehensive loss of $20.1 million for the three quarters ended September 2024. GreenFirst’s financial position shows a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $407,000 from $2.4 million at the end of 2023, while total assets increased to $307.3 million. The company continues to face challenges, with a focus on generating positive cash flows and securing necessary financing. Looking ahead, GreenFirst remains committed to implementing productivity improvements and exploring financing options, aiming to enhance its operational efficiency and financial stability in the volatile lumber market.

