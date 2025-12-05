Greenfire Resources (TSX:GFR) Price Target Decreased by 13.24% to 10.00

The average one-year price target for Greenfire Resources (TSX:GFR) has been revised to $10.00 / share. This is a decrease of 13.24% from the prior estimate of $11.53 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.90 to a high of $10.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.69% from the latest reported closing price of $7.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenfire Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFR is 0.16%, an increase of 20.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 16,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 4,620K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFR by 6.74% over the last quarter.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. holds 3,272K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFR by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 1,926K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFR by 34.50% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 1,162K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sona Asset Management holds 1,158K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

