Greenfire Resources to Present at Spring Investor Conference

May 23, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Greenfire Resources (GFR) has released an update.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., a sustainable energy producer from Alberta, has announced its participation in the upcoming Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference. The event, to be held virtually on May 30, 2024, will feature a webcast presentation by the company and offer opportunities for investors to engage in one-on-one meetings with Greenfire’s management team. Interested parties can access the webcast through the conference website or Greenfire’s site, with a replay option available post-event.

