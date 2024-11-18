News & Insights

Stocks

Greenfire Resources’ Shareholder Plan Faces TSX Deferral

November 18, 2024 — 02:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greenfire Resources (GFR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Greenfire Resources announced that its new shareholder rights plan remains effective despite the Toronto Stock Exchange deferring its consideration. This decision follows an Alberta Securities Commission order that halted the trade of securities under the previous plan. Investors are closely watching how this development may impact Greenfire’s stock performance.

For further insights into GFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GFR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.