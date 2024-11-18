Greenfire Resources’ Shareholder Plan Faces TSX Deferral

Greenfire Resources (GFR) has released an update.

Greenfire Resources announced that its new shareholder rights plan remains effective despite the Toronto Stock Exchange deferring its consideration. This decision follows an Alberta Securities Commission order that halted the trade of securities under the previous plan. Investors are closely watching how this development may impact Greenfire’s stock performance.

